Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks gain; market remains wary of demand recovery

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Monday, but traders remained concerned the aviation fuel market would likely remain under pressure over the next couple of months as global airlines suspend flights due to the coronavirus epidemic. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $7.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $7.10 a barrel on Friday. Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore have dropped over 51% in the first two months of 2020, their biggest drop for the Jan-Feb period, according to Refinitiv data going back to as far as April 2009. The virus outbreak originated in China and later spread to more than 50 countries, leading to flight cancellations that slashed demand for the aviation fuel. "As the coronavirus infections increasingly decouple from developments in China - with Korea, Brazil, Iran, Italy and others having reported deteriorating situations - airlines have responded by grounding further flights," JBC Energy said. "While we favour a relative recovery through H2, implying also that the wider economy will bounce back from the current disruption, sustained growth in jet/kero demand in 2020 is likely to remain elusive," the Vienna-based consultancy said in a note on Friday. Many industry meetings and events have been called off, with companies limiting travel to protect employees. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 2 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 1 cent per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 31 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a premium of 27 cents per barrel on Friday. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $9.61 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, up from $9.39 per barrel on Friday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 130,000 barrels of 500ppm gasoil and 160,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery to Dolphin Tanker Berth and SPM Muthurajawela, Colombo, over March 31-April 4 on a DAP basis. - The tender closes on March 3 and will be held valid for three days. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal - BP sold 185,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Unipec for March 17-21 loading at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes - Singapore trader Hin Leong bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel from BP for March 28-April 1 loading at a discount of 10 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Monday, reversing an earlier fall to multi-year lows as hopes of a deeper cut in output by the OPEC and stimulus from central banks countered worries of weak demand from the coronavirus outbreak. - U.S. refining margins plunged last week on demand fears due to the coronavirus outbreak, hurting an already weak distillate market and reversing gasoline margins that been unexpectedly strong in recent weeks. Distillate margins HOc1-CLc1 fell as low as $13.44 a barrel on Thursday, lowest for this time of year since 2016, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. Usually, margins on distillates are stronger this time of year, boosted by U.S. heating oil usage. The spread rebounded to $17.13 on Friday, still the weakest since 2017. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.48 2.08 3.69 56.40 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.90 0.04 -2.06 -1.94 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 58.75 2.08 3.67 56.67 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.63 0.04 -2.40 -1.67 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.44 2.08 3.63 57.36 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.94 0.04 -4.08 -0.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.69 2.08 3.55 58.61 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.31 0.04 14.81 0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.00 1.89 3.37 56.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.02 -0.01 100.00 -0.01 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Arun Koyyur)