Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hit 11-month high as flight numbers pick up

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins jet fuel jumped on Tuesday, hitting their highest level in more than 11 months, buoyed by an increasing number of scheduled flights. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose to $5.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since March 13, 2020. The cracks have surged 29% in the last two weeks. The number of scheduled flights operating globally were at about 373,000 in the week ended Monday, up from about 346,000 a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG. "Total Chinese capacity is now sitting at 12.9 million seats this week, up from 8.9 million seats last week, and significantly up on the same week last year, where capacity had fallen to just 4.7 million seats at the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis," OAG said in a statement. Flights in Japan were down 43.5% year-on-year in the week ended Feb. 15, compared with a 45.2% drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 46.6% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 50.3% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 11 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 10-cent discount a day earlier. QUAKE KNOCKS OUT 20% OF JAPAN'S REFINING CAPACITY - Japanese refiners led by the biggest, Eneos Corp, shut down a fifth of the country's crude oil refining capacity after a powerful earthquake struck northeastern Japan knocking out power, bullet train lines and injuring more than 150 people. - As much as 743,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil-processing capacity has been idled, nearly 22% of Japan's roughly 3.4 million bpd capacity. - The refineries in locations from Yokohama to Sendai near the epicentre of the 7.3-magnitude earthquake, which struck a little before midnight on Saturday, either automatically shut down or were idled immediately for checks. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices hovered near 13-month highs on Tuesday on the back of a cold snap shutting wells in Texas, the biggest crude producing state in the United States, while a wage deal in Norway averted outages in Europe, capping gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 67.79 -0.06 -0.09 67.85 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.65 -0.07 4.43 -1.58 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.89 -0.06 -0.09 67.95 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 -0.07 4.73 -1.48 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 68.28 -0.01 -0.01 68.29 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.16 -0.02 1.75 -1.14 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 69.46 0.02 0.03 69.44 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.02 0.01 100.00 0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.08 0.36 0.54 66.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.11 -0.01 10.00 -0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)