Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hit fresh low in over a decade

SINGAPORE, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel hit fresh lows in more than a decade on Tuesday, as regional aviation demand continues to be hammered by the coronavirus epidemic as it spreads beyond China. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel dipped to $7.92 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, a level not seen since late 2009, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks were at $8.54 per barrel on Monday. Refining profit for the aviation fuel in Singapore have shed nearly 18% this month, after having posted their biggest monthly decline in a more than a decade in January, as the virus epidemic prompted global airlines to suspend a string of flights. China's aviation regulator said flights in the country that were suspended in the wake of the outbreak will resume gradually as factories and businesses reopen but those to Hubei province, the virus's epicentre, will remain halted. About 80% of scheduled airline capacity to, from and within China was cut last week, with Chinese airlines taking the biggest hit. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF climbed 16 cents to 21 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, helped by a couple of firmer deals in the physical market. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dipped to 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a premium of 38 cents on Monday. Cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content were at $10 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest since June 2017. The gasoil cracks were at $10.66 per barrel on Monday. CHINA OPENS FUEL EXPORT TAPS - China has ramped up fuel exports to compensate for losses to domestic demand as it grapples with the coronavirus outbreak, having not been able to prevent a surplus in the world's second-largest oil consumer with cutbacks in its refining output. - China's refined oil product exports have surged to well above year-ago levels, according to trade sources and industry analysts, adding to supplies in the rest of Asia, which is also dealing with lacklustre demand due to the coronavirus epidemic. - China's refined oil product demand is expected to fall 35.7% in the first quarter, compared with a year earlier, leading to a surplus of 27.08 million tonnes in the local market, said the research institute for China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC). SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two jet fuel deals, three gasoil trades - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Banks are suspending the credit lines for some Chinese independent oil refineries amid rising concerns about overall industrial defaults and as the coronavirus outbreak has eaten into the processors' fuel sales. At least three independent refiners have had $600 million in credit lines suspended by international banks, said three refinery and trading executives and two finance directors at the affected companies, requesting anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter. - Oil climbed on Tuesday as investors sought bargains after crude benchmarks slumped almost 4% in the previous session, although concerns about the coronavirus spreading out of China and curbing major economies and fuel demand capped gains. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 62.67 -0.73 -1.15 63.40 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.93 -0.07 3.76 -1.86 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 63.03 -0.73 -1.14 63.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.57 -0.07 4.67 -1.50 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 63.63 -0.60 -0.93 64.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.97 0.06 -5.83 -1.03 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 64.89 -0.76 -1.16 65.65 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.28 -0.10 -26.32 0.38 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.76 -0.46 -0.73 63.22 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.21 0.16 320.00 0.05 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)