Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hit highest since March 2020

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday to reach
their highest level in more than a year, buoyed by hopes of a gradual recovery in aviation
demand as Western countries increasingly ease COVID-19 lockdowns.
    Still, restrictions on long-distance flights and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in India
will keep jet fuel demand below pre-pandemic levels over the coming months. 
    Steady vaccination rollouts and reduced infection rates in the United States and Europe are
allowing commercial travel to resume.
    Refining margins for jet fuel rose 6 cents to $6.34 per barrel over Dubai crude
during Asian trading hours, the strongest since March 2020.
    Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines was 43.4% lower in the week to Monday compared
with the corresponding week in pre-pandemic 2019, but 98.4% higher than this week last year,
according to aviation data firm OAG.
    In a clear disparity between markets in terms of flight bookings, U.S. passengers booked
about 800,000 more flight seats in the week ended Monday on-week, OAG data showed, while India
had 275,000 fewer seats and Japan was down by about 347,000.
    
    TOP U.S. FUEL PIPELINE REMAINS DAYS FROM REOPENING
    - The biggest U.S. gasoline pipeline will not resume full operations for several more days
due to a ransomware cyberattack blamed on a shadowy criminal network called DarkSide.

    - The attack on the Colonial Pipeline, which carries nearly half the fuel consumed along the
U.S. East Coast, is one of the most disruptive digital ransom schemes ever reported.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil
for delivery in Colombo over June 25-26 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on May 25 and will
remain valid for three days.
    - Ceypetco was also seeking a combined cargo of 187,500 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil and
120,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 18-19 delivery. The tender closes on May 18 and has a
validity of three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    One gasoil deal, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - India's top state oil refiners are reducing processing runs and crude imports as the
surging COVID-19 pandemic has cut fuel consumption, leading to higher product stockpiles at the
plants, company officials told Reuters on Tuesday.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               71.16    -1.14      -1.58        72.3  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.92    -0.01       0.52       -1.91  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              71.33    -1.14      -1.57       72.47  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.75    -0.01       0.57       -1.74  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              71.54    -1.14      -1.57       72.68  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.54    -0.01       0.65       -1.53  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             72.93    -1.14      -1.54       74.07  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.15    -0.01       7.14       -0.14  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   71.47    -1.12      -1.54       72.59  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    0.11     0.02      22.22        0.09  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Susan Fenton)
