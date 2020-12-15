Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hit over 9-month high as aviation demand starts to take of

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed for a third
consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting a more than nine-month high, as aviation demand begins
to find some support from increasing number of scheduled operating flights.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel gained 26 cents to $5.09 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 13. 
    After the COVID-19 pandemic brought air travel to a virtual halt this year, refining profits
for the aviation fuel have surged to multi-month highs in all key trading hubs in December on
hopes of higher demand in 2021.
    Global jet fuel markets are coming back to life, resuscitated by a rebound in air cargo
demand, gradually recovering passenger traffic and hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will spur more
international flights next year. 
    Scheduled flights operating globally were 43.5% lower in the week to Monday, an improvement
from 46.1% a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Flights in India were down 36.4% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 14, compared with a 38.3%
drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 45.5% lesser from the corresponding
period last year, as against a 51% drop in the previous week.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 13 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes
on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 27 cents per barrel on Monday.
    
    SINGAPORE TO OPEN BUSINESS TRAVEL BUBBLE
    - Singapore will open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of business,
official and high economic value travellers from all countries, the government said on Tuesday,
as part of efforts to revive its key travel and hospitality sectors.
    - The first travellers will be able to arrive from the second half of January through the
new lane, which will be open to those who are coming for short-term stays of up to 14 days, the
ministry of trade and industry said in a statement.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's Huajin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state defence conglomerate Norinco, is set to
load a diesel cargo this week for export under a newly obtained government quota, an industry
official with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
    - China's crude oil throughput in November rose 3.2% on year，setting a record high on a
daily basis, as a huge private refiner started trials of a new refining unit and state-owned
refineries raised processing rates to meet annual targets.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                54.53    -0.47      -0.85       55.00  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -1.36     0.02      -1.45       -1.38  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               54.83    -0.47      -0.85       55.30  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -1.06     0.02      -1.85       -1.08  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               54.96    -0.49      -0.88       55.45  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -0.93     0.00       0.00       -0.93  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              55.83    -0.45      -0.80       56.28  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.06     0.04     -40.00       -0.10  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    54.30    -0.10      -0.18       54.40  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.13     0.14     -51.85       -0.27  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up