Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hit over 9-month high as aviation demand starts to take of

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting a more than nine-month high, as aviation demand begins to find some support from increasing number of scheduled operating flights. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel gained 26 cents to $5.09 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday, a level not seen since March 13. After the COVID-19 pandemic brought air travel to a virtual halt this year, refining profits for the aviation fuel have surged to multi-month highs in all key trading hubs in December on hopes of higher demand in 2021. Global jet fuel markets are coming back to life, resuscitated by a rebound in air cargo demand, gradually recovering passenger traffic and hopes that COVID-19 vaccines will spur more international flights next year. Scheduled flights operating globally were 43.5% lower in the week to Monday, an improvement from 46.1% a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG. Flights in India were down 36.4% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 14, compared with a 38.3% drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 45.5% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 51% drop in the previous week. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 13 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 27 cents per barrel on Monday. SINGAPORE TO OPEN BUSINESS TRAVEL BUBBLE - Singapore will open a new segregated travel lane for a limited number of business, official and high economic value travellers from all countries, the government said on Tuesday, as part of efforts to revive its key travel and hospitality sectors. - The first travellers will be able to arrive from the second half of January through the new lane, which will be open to those who are coming for short-term stays of up to 14 days, the ministry of trade and industry said in a statement. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - China's Huajin Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state defence conglomerate Norinco, is set to load a diesel cargo this week for export under a newly obtained government quota, an industry official with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. - China's crude oil throughput in November rose 3.2% on year，setting a record high on a daily basis, as a huge private refiner started trials of a new refining unit and state-owned refineries raised processing rates to meet annual targets. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.53 -0.47 -0.85 55.00 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.36 0.02 -1.45 -1.38 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 54.83 -0.47 -0.85 55.30 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.06 0.02 -1.85 -1.08 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.96 -0.49 -0.88 55.45 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.93 0.00 0.00 -0.93 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 55.83 -0.45 -0.80 56.28 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 0.04 -40.00 -0.10 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 54.30 -0.10 -0.18 54.40 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.13 0.14 -51.85 -0.27 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)