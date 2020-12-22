Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hover near multi-month peak as aviation demand ticks up

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asia's refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Tuesday but
remained within close sight of multi-month highs touched last week, supported by seasonal
heating demand for kerosene and a slow but gradual recovery in regional aviation demand.
    However, a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain has
prompted several countries to reimpose travel curbs on UK routes, triggering worries about fuel
demand recovery and near-term air travel outlook.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped 24 cents to $4.36 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday.
    The jet cracks, which also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene, have
gained 37% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cold season in the northern hemisphere typically brings peak demand for kerosene in Japan
and Korea, where the fuel is used as a heating oil to fend off winter chill.
    Temperatures in Seoul are expected to stay mostly below normal over the next 15-day period,
while temperatures in Tokyo are predicted to be lower than normal in the first week of January,
weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed.
    Meanwhile, supporting a steady uptick in aviation demand, scheduled flights operating
globally were 40.5% lower in the week to Monday, an improvement from 43.5% a week earlier,
according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Flights in India were down 34.2% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 21, compared with a 36.4%
drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 38% lesser from the corresponding
period last year, as against a 45.5% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent to 15 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday.
    
    - China has issued the first batch of crude oil import quotas for non-state companies at
122.59 million tonnes in 2021, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, up 18%
from the first round for 2020.
    - Oil prices dropped almost 2% on Tuesday to below $50 a barrel, adding to losses from the
previous session, as a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom revived concerns over demand
recovery.

    
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 54.20    -0.67      -1.22       54.87  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.39    -0.01       0.72       -1.38  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                54.35    -0.67      -1.22       55.02  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.24    -0.01       0.81       -1.23  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                54.43    -0.67      -1.22       55.10  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.16    -0.01       0.87       -1.15  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               55.54    -0.67      -1.19       56.21  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.05    -0.01      25.00       -0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     53.73    -0.70      -1.29       54.43  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.15     0.01      -6.25       -0.16  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
