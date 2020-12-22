Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks hover near multi-month peak as aviation demand ticks up

SINGAPORE, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Asia's refining margins for jet fuel dipped on Tuesday but remained within close sight of multi-month highs touched last week, supported by seasonal heating demand for kerosene and a slow but gradual recovery in regional aviation demand. However, a fast-spreading new coronavirus strain that has shut down much of Britain has prompted several countries to reimpose travel curbs on UK routes, triggering worries about fuel demand recovery and near-term air travel outlook. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped 24 cents to $4.36 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Tuesday. The jet cracks, which also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene, have gained 37% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cold season in the northern hemisphere typically brings peak demand for kerosene in Japan and Korea, where the fuel is used as a heating oil to fend off winter chill. Temperatures in Seoul are expected to stay mostly below normal over the next 15-day period, while temperatures in Tokyo are predicted to be lower than normal in the first week of January, weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed. Meanwhile, supporting a steady uptick in aviation demand, scheduled flights operating globally were 40.5% lower in the week to Monday, an improvement from 43.5% a week earlier, according to aviation data firm OAG. Flights in India were down 34.2% year-on-year in the week to Dec. 21, compared with a 36.4% drop in the preceding week, while flights in Australia were 38% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 45.5% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed by a cent to 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China has issued the first batch of crude oil import quotas for non-state companies at 122.59 million tonnes in 2021, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday, up 18% from the first round for 2020. - Oil prices dropped almost 2% on Tuesday to below $50 a barrel, adding to losses from the previous session, as a new coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom revived concerns over demand recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 54.20 -0.67 -1.22 54.87 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.39 -0.01 0.72 -1.38 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 54.35 -0.67 -1.22 55.02 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.24 -0.01 0.81 -1.23 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 54.43 -0.67 -1.22 55.10 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.16 -0.01 0.87 -1.15 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 55.54 -0.67 -1.19 56.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.05 -0.01 25.00 -0.04 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 53.73 -0.70 -1.29 54.43 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.01 -6.25 -0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)