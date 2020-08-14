Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up, Aug-Sept spread widens

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel crawled higher on Friday, but the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel widened its contango structure as regional airlines continue to face strong headwinds from coronavirus-related restrictions on air travel. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at 54 cents a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up 9 cents from Thursday. The August/September time spread for jet fuel traded at a discount of 71 cents a barrel on Friday, compared with minus 65 cents a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. A contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future delivery, tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for selling later to secure higher prices. Airlines are struggling to survive their worst downturn as the pandemic continues to rattle aviation demand following a resurgence in global COVID-19 cases, while market watchers expect the jet fuel market to take years to return to pre-crisis levels. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a 67 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 64 cents in the previous session. ARA STOCKS - Jet fuel stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-JET-ARA jumped 8.5% to a record high of 1.03 million tonnes in the week to Aug. 13, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA gasoil inventories STK-GO-ARA dipped 1.2% to 2.5 million tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, gasoil inventories were down 14.5%, while jet fuel stocks were 41.8% higher. CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT AND DIESEL DEMAND - China's refinery output jumped 12% in July from the same month a year earlier, hitting the highest on record for any single month, as several major state plants resumed operations after maintenance overhauls. - China's diesel demand is likely to hit a record this year powered by trucking activity, as Beijing's aggressive stimulus fuels a construction and delivery boom and a speedy recovery in heavy machinery sales, analysts say. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.67 -0.66 -1.37 48.33 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.88 -0.04 2.17 -1.84 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.92 -0.66 -1.36 48.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.63 -0.04 2.52 -1.59 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 48.06 -0.66 -1.35 48.72 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.49 -0.04 2.76 -1.45 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.25 -0.68 -1.36 49.93 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.30 -0.06 25.00 -0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.29 -0.57 -1.30 43.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.67 -0.03 4.69 -0.64 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)