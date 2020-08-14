Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up, Aug-Sept spread widens

    SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel crawled higher on
Friday, but the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel widened its contango structure
as regional airlines continue to face strong headwinds from coronavirus-related
restrictions on air travel.
    Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at 54 cents a barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trade, up 9 cents from Thursday.
    The August/September time spread for jet fuel traded at a discount of
71 cents a barrel on Friday, compared with minus 65 cents a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon
data showed.
    A contango market structure, where prompt prices are lower than those for future
delivery, tends to encourage holders of physical barrels to store the product for
selling later to secure higher prices. 
    Airlines are struggling to survive their worst downturn as the pandemic continues to
rattle aviation demand following a resurgence in global COVID-19 cases, while market
watchers expect the jet fuel market to take years to return to pre-crisis levels. 
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a 67 cents a barrel to Singapore
quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 64 cents in the previous session.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Jet fuel stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA)
refining and storage hub STK-JET-ARA jumped 8.5% to a record high of 1.03 million
tonnes in the week to Aug. 13, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

    - The data showed ARA gasoil inventories STK-GO-ARA dipped 1.2% to 2.5 million
tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, gasoil inventories were down 14.5%, while jet fuel
stocks were 41.8% higher.
    
    CHINA REFINERY OUTPUT AND DIESEL DEMAND
    - China's refinery output jumped 12% in July from the same month a year earlier,
hitting the highest on record for any single month, as several major state plants
resumed operations after maintenance overhauls.
    - China's diesel demand is likely to hit a record this year powered by trucking
activity, as Beijing's aggressive stimulus fuels a construction and delivery boom and a
speedy recovery in heavy machinery sales, analysts say.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
