Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up; aviation demand still muted

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Wednesday,
but aviation demand remained subdued with a majority of international travel restrictions still
in place amid rising coronavirus cases in some regional markets.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $2.95 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 35 cents higher than a day earlier.
    The cracks for the aviation fuel, which have slumped 18.7% in the last week, continue to be
at their weakest seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Seasonal demand for kerosene, which is widely used as a heating oil in Japan and South
Korea, would likely support the market through the upcoming winter months that are expected to
be colder than normal this year, market watchers said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 48 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes,
compared with a 50-cent discount on Tuesday.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 11.3% to 5.96 million
barrels in the week ended Nov. 16, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged about 4 million barrels so far in 2020,
compared with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 5 million barrels in the week to Nov. 13, compared with
expectations for a draw of 1.5 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum
Institute (API) showed on Tuesday.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 130,000
barrels of 500ppm gasoil and 170,000 barrels 92-octane gasoline for discharge at Dolphin Tanker
Berth, Colombo over Dec. 22-23 on a DAP basis. 
    - The tender closes on Nov. 24 and will remain valid for three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's commercial oil stockpiling sector, which emerged as a key swing buyer of crude as
prices plunged earlier this year, is setting plans to grow again in 2021, supporting a further
boost in imports.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
