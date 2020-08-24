Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Monday, buoyed by hopes the aviation fuel market would likely find pockets of support in coming months as countries gradually ease border and travel restrictions. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at minus 37 cents a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with a discount of 63 cents per barrel on Friday. Singapore said on Friday it would reopen its borders to visitors from New Zealand and Brunei from next month, in the city-state's first steps towards resuming leisure travel since it sealed its borders in March to control COVID-19 outbreaks. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has welcomed Singapore's move in easing of border restrictions. "Our latest forecast indicates that travel demand will not return to 2019 levels until 2024, a year later than had been previously expected. Key to the recovery is the opening of borders and the lifting of travel restrictions and measures such as quarantine," Conrad Clifford, IATA's regional vice president, Asia-Pacific said in a statement. "We urge other states in the region to look at ways to resume international travel safely, including through the implementation of travel bubbles," Clifford added. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 37 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 50 cents on Friday. CHINA FUEL EXPORTS - China's diesel exports fell for a fourth straight month in July，hitting their lowest level in five years, as tepid demand overseas due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced Chinese refiners to focus on domestic consumers. - China shipped out only 550,000 tonnes of diesel, about half of 1.04 million tonnes in June and a third of 1.58 million tonnes in July 2019, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Sunday night. - Jet kerosene exports were down 77% from a year earlier to 320,000 tonnes last month. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Crude oil prices rose on Monday as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, and on signs of progress in development of a COVID-19 treatment. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.01 -0.06 -0.13 47.07 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.02 -0.86 -2.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.16 -0.06 -0.13 47.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.16 0.02 -0.92 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.32 -0.06 -0.13 47.38 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.00 0.02 -0.99 -2.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.95 -0.06 -0.12 49.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.37 0.02 -5.13 -0.39 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 43.39 0.32 0.74 43.07 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.13 -26.00 -0.50 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)