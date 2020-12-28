Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks inch up; renewed travel bans likely to hurt recovery

SINGAPORE, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched higher on Monday, but reimposed travel restrictions in several countries to slow the spread of a highly-infectious coronavirus variant is expected to dent passenger demand recovery. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel ticked up 5 cents to $4.76 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The cracks, however, have shed 11% since hitting a more than nine-month high of $5.35 per barrel on Dec. 18. Philippines on Saturday extended a ban on flights from the United Kingdom by another two weeks to mid-January in a bid to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus variant, while Japan said it would temporarily ban non-resident foreign nationals from entering the country. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 10 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of 11 cents a barrel in the last trading session on Thursday. The aviation fuel market is getting some support from air cargo demand, which has firmed in recent weeks as e-commerce deliveries surged during the holiday season, market watchers said. Meanwhile, airlines are also expected to play a vital role in the mass vaccine rollout in coming days, which is expected to unlock an immediate boost for the sector. CHINA'S FIRST BATCH OF 2021 FUEL EXPORT QUOTAS - China has issued its first batch of 2021 quotas for exports of refined fuel totalling 29.5 million tonnes to seven firms, including a private refiner, according to the blog of a state-run energy exchange and one of the recipient companies. - That volume is 5.4% higher than the quota of 27.99 million tonnes in the first issue of 2020. - The recipients are CNPC, Sinopec, CNOOC, Sinochem, China National Aviation Oil Company, defence conglomerate Norinco and private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp, the official blog of state-run Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices edged higher on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump signed a $2.3 trillion coronavirus aid and spending package, although lingering worries about near-term demand weighed on the market. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 55.79 -0.36 -0.64 56.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.46 -0.01 0.69 -1.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 55.89 -0.36 -0.64 56.25 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.36 -0.01 0.74 -1.35 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 55.99 -0.36 -0.64 56.35 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.26 -0.01 0.80 -1.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.22 -0.36 -0.63 57.58 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.03 -0.01 50.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.5 -0.29 -0.52 55.79 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.1 0.01 -9.09 -0.11 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)