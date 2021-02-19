Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks jump, short-term outlook still bleak

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, hitting
their strongest level since March last year, partly buoyed by weaker crude prices and a sluggish
recovery in aviation demand.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 57 cents to $5.80 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest in over 11 months.
    The cracks for the aviation fuel have gained 36% this week, but are still at their weakest
seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks are currently more than 50%
lower than their five-year average for this time of the year.
    Expectations for a speedy aviation recovery have taken a beating after the emergence of new
coronavirus variants renewed global travel restrictions.
    Industry analysts and traders had expected a swift recovery for jet fuel consumption on the
back of a bounce in leisure travel, but thousands of planes are still grounded as vaccination
programmes have been delayed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 25 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Friday, hurt by weaker buying interests in the physical trade window. They were at a discount
of 17 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 3.8% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 18, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 5% to 934,000 tonnes.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, the Energy
Information Administration said on Thursday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters
poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that
refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating
a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise.
    - Oil trader GP Global APAC Pte Ltd has applied to the Singapore High Court for a six-month
debt moratorium as its parent company seeks to restructure more than $1 billion dollars in debt,
according to a company director, lawyers and a court document.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               67.29    -1.59      -2.31       68.88  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.65     0.03      -1.79       -1.68  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              67.39    -1.59      -2.31       68.98  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.55     0.03      -1.90       -1.58  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              67.76    -1.61      -2.32       69.37  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.18     0.01      -0.84       -1.19  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             68.97    -1.58      -2.24       70.55  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    0.03     0.04    -400.00       -0.01  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   65.99    -1.87      -2.76       67.86  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.25    -0.08      47.06       -0.17  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
