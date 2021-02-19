Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks jump, short-term outlook still bleak

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, hitting their strongest level since March last year, partly buoyed by weaker crude prices and a sluggish recovery in aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 57 cents to $5.80 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest in over 11 months. The cracks for the aviation fuel have gained 36% this week, but are still at their weakest seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks are currently more than 50% lower than their five-year average for this time of the year. Expectations for a speedy aviation recovery have taken a beating after the emergence of new coronavirus variants renewed global travel restrictions. Industry analysts and traders had expected a swift recovery for jet fuel consumption on the back of a bounce in leisure travel, but thousands of planes are still grounded as vaccination programmes have been delayed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 25 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, hurt by weaker buying interests in the physical trade window. They were at a discount of 17 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA fell 3.8% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 18, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 5% to 934,000 tonnes. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. - Oil trader GP Global APAC Pte Ltd has applied to the Singapore High Court for a six-month debt moratorium as its parent company seeks to restructure more than $1 billion dollars in debt, according to a company director, lawyers and a court document. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 67.29 -1.59 -2.31 68.88 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.65 0.03 -1.79 -1.68 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.39 -1.59 -2.31 68.98 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 0.03 -1.90 -1.58 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.76 -1.61 -2.32 69.37 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.18 0.01 -0.84 -1.19 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.97 -1.58 -2.24 70.55 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.03 0.04 -400.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.99 -1.87 -2.76 67.86 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.08 47.06 -0.17 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)