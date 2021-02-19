Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks jump, short-term outlook still bleak

SINGAPORE, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, hitting their strongest level since March last year, partly buoyed by weaker crude prices and a sluggish recovery in aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 57 cents to $5.80 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest in over 11 months. The cracks for the aviation fuel have gained 36% this week, but are still at their weakest seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks are currently more than 50% lower than their five-year average for this time of the year. Expectations for a speedy aviation recovery have taken a beating after the emergence of new coronavirus variants renewed global travel restrictions. Industry analysts and traders had expected a swift recovery for jet fuel consumption on the back of a bounce in leisure travel, but thousands of planes are still grounded as vaccination programmes have been delayed. Cash discounts for jet fuelwidened to 25 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, hurt by weaker buying interests in the physical trade window. They were at a discount of 17 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub fell 3.8% to 2.6 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 18, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories dropped 5% to 934,000 tonnes. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 3.4 million barrels in the week to Feb. 12, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.6 million-barrel drop. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Oil prices slid more than 1% on Friday, adding to overnight declines, on worries that refineries will take time to resume operations after the big freeze in the U.S. South, creating a gap in demand, while OPEC+ supplies were expected to rise. - Oil trader GP Global APAC Pte Ltd has applied to the Singapore High Court for a six-month debt moratorium as its parent company seeks to restructure more than $1 billion dollars in debt, according to a company director, lawyers and a court document. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 67.29 -1.59 -2.31 68.88 GO 0.5 Diff -1.65 0.03 -1.79 -1.68 Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.39 -1.59 -2.31 68.98 GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 0.03 -1.90 -1.58 Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.76 -1.61 -2.32 69.37 GO 0.05 Diff -1.18 0.01 -0.84 -1.19 Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.97 -1.58 -2.24 70.55 GO 0.001 Diff 0.03 0.04 -400.00 -0.01 Spot Jet/Kero 65.99 -1.87 -2.76 67.86 Jet/Kero Diff -0.25 -0.08 47.06 -0.17 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
