Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks linger close to multi-month highs

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel eased on Thursday, but remained close to multi-month highs touched earlier in the week, thanks to winter heating demand for kerosene and hopes for improving aviation demand on domestic routes. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel in Singapore dropped to $2.91 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, down from a more than seven-month high of $3.63 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the aviation fuel, which also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene, have gained 86.5% over the last four weeks. "The modest resurgence in jet fuel in recent weeks appears to be being driven by seasonal stockpiling efforts of large markets such as Japan and South Korea, ahead of what is expected to be a colder-than-normal winter," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "Both markets still deploy jet kerosene for residential, commercial heating purposes." Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 42 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 24 cents per barrel a day earlier. Meanwhile, gasoil cargoes in Asia were being sold at the narrowest cash discounts in three months this week, although industry sources said the market's strength would be transient as Europe's demand is under pressure from renewed coronavirus lockdowns. Cash differentials for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm of sulphur in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday. SINGAPORE MIDDLE DISTILLATE STOCKS SURGE TO HIGHEST IN OVER A DECADE - Singapore's middle distillate inventories soared 10.9% to their highest in more than a decade in the week ended Nov. 11, official data showed on Thursday. The stocks jumped 1.636 million barrels to 16.585 million barrels, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - The current stock levels STKMD-SIN were last seen on Aug. 11, 2010, when they touched a record high of 16.662 million barrels. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.11 -1.12 -2.32 48.23 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.13 -0.01 0.89 -1.12 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 47.49 -1.12 -2.30 48.61 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.75 -0.01 1.35 -0.74 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 47.73 -1.13 -2.31 48.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.51 -0.02 4.08 -0.49 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 48.08 -1.11 -2.26 49.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.15 0.01 -6.25 -0.16 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 46.05 -1.33 -2.81 47.38 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.42 -0.18 75.00 -0.24 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)