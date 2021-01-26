Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks linger close to multi-week lows

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, but remained near a multi-week low touched in the previous session, as airlines are forced to keep a majority of international flights grounded amid stringent COVID-19 travel restrictions. Refining profit margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $3.26 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. This compares with Monday's $3.11 per barrel, which was the lowest since Nov. 23. Top Japanese airline ANA Holdings said on Tuesday it would suspend 16 international routes and reduce service to three other routes during the summer, while Kuwait has decided to keep its airport capacity at 30% of pre-pandemic levels until further notice. Global scheduled flight seats fell for a fifth consecutive week to be at 51.9% lower in the week to Monday year-on-year, compared with a 50% drop in the preceding week, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flight seats in China were down 23% year-on-year in the week to Jan. 25, compared with a 14.7% drop in the previous week, while flight seats in South Korea were 56.6% lesser from the corresponding period last year, as against a 56% drop last week, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 28 cents per barrel a day earlier. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports rose 18.3% to 2.65 million tonnes in December from 2.24 million tonnes in November, government data showed. The December exports were 15.6% lower year on year, the data showed. - The country exported about 310,000 tonnes of jet fuel in December, compared with 270,000 tonnes in November and 660,000 tonnes in December 2019, data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - The world's biggest diesel engine factory in Tremery, eastern France, is undergoing a radical overhaul - it's switching to make electric motors. - Oil prices were stable on Tuesday as concerns that a U.S. stimulus package might hit snags and rising coronavirus cases countered bullish signals from better compliance with a supply cut deal and ongoing vaccine efforts. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.74 -0.18 -0.31 58.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.71 -0.03 1.79 -1.68 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 58.84 -0.18 -0.30 59.02 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.61 -0.03 1.90 -1.58 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.11 -0.16 -0.27 59.27 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.34 -0.01 0.75 -1.33 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.16 -0.18 -0.30 60.34 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.29 -0.03 11.54 -0.26 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 57.96 -0.12 -0.21 58.08 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 0.02 -7.14 -0.28 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)