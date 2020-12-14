Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks linger close to nine-month highs

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Monday, buoyed by
an uptick in passenger traffic on some domestic flight routes and firmer air cargo demand ahead
of the peak holiday season.
    Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose 36 cents to
$4.83 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, hovering close to a near
nine-month peak touched last week.
    Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which also determines the profitability of
closely-related kerosene, have more than doubled in the last four weeks, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
    The jet fuel market, however, is expected to take years to go back to pre-pandemic levels,
market watchers said.
    "For jet fuel, hit hardest by the pandemic... ultimately, a true rebound would require the
resumption of international flights and cross-border tourism, which may be among the lasts to be
returned, as COVID-19 headwinds ease," said Peter Lee, senior analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 27 cents a barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 26 cents per barrel on Friday.
    
    BOOM IN CONVERTING PASSENGER PLANES TO FREIGHTERS
    - From Air Canada to China's CDB Aviation, airlines and leasing firms are rushing to
permanently convert older passenger jets into freighters, betting on a boom in e-commerce as the
value of used planes tumbles amid the pandemic.
    - Aviation analytics firm Cirium expects the number of P2F conversions globally will rise by
36% to 90 planes in 2021, and to 109 planes in 2022.
    
    TENDERS
    - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering 40,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for Dec. 16-18 loading from the port of New Mangalore. The tender closes on Dec. 16 and has
a same-day validity.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose on Monday, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a
rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand while a tanker explosion in Saudi
Arabia jangled nerves in the market.         
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               55.00     0.61       1.12       54.39  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.38     0.01      -0.72       -1.39  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              55.30     0.61       1.12       54.69  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.08     0.01      -0.92       -1.09  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              55.45     0.61       1.11       54.84  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -0.93     0.01      -1.06       -0.94  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             56.28     0.60       1.08       55.68  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.10     0.00      -4.76       -0.11  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   54.40     0.64       1.19       53.76  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.27    -0.01       3.85       -0.26  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                    
 click the RICs below.                                                  
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up