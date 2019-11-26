Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks linger near more than 5-month low

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, but stayed close to a more than five-month low touched in the previous session, while cash differentials for the fuel inched lower amid muted buying interest for physical cargoes. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel rose to $14.21 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. On Monday, the cracks had fallen to $13.62 per barrel, the lowest level since June 11. Over the last one month, refining profit margins for the fuel have dropped about 17%, hurt by weak demand from the aviation sector, while traders said stockpiling for closely related kerosene has not quite taken off amid expectations for a warmer winter this year. Kerosene and jet fuel belong to the same grade of oil products, with jet fuel margins determining the profitability of both. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 62 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 61 cents a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash premiums for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 16 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday versus a 14-cent premium a day earlier. Cracks for 10 ppm gasoil rose to $14.66 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, up from $13.97 on Monday. TENDERS - India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) was offering to sell 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading over Dec. 27-29 from the port of New Mangalore. - The tender closes on Dec. 4 and will remain valid until Dec. 5. - For more such information, please click SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals. - Singapore trader Hin Leong bought 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil from BP for Dec. 22-26 loading at a premium of 10 cents a barrel to December Singapore quotes. - BP sold another 150,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil to Hin Leong for Dec. 16-20 loading at a premium of 20 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were steady on Tuesday, hanging onto gains from the previous session, after comments from the United States and China kept alive hopes that the world's two largest economies are soon to agree on ending their trade war. - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft sold ESPO Blend crude ESPO-DUB cargoes loading in the first half of January at premiums of around $7 a barrel to Dubai quotes last week, trade sources said on Tuesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 72.91 0.23 0.32 72.68 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.28 0.00 0.00 -3.28 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.29 0.32 0.44 72.97 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.90 0.09 -3.01 -2.99 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.82 0.23 0.30 75.59 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.37 0.00 0.00 -0.37 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 76.34 0.24 0.32 76.10 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.16 0.02 14.29 0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.14 0.12 0.16 75.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 -0.01 1.64 -0.61 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)