Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks linger near multi-month low

SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins inched up on Wednesday, but they were still lingering near a multi-month low hit in the previous session as traders remained concerned that a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and slow pace of vaccinations would dampen aviation demand recovery. Refining margins, also knows as cracks, for jet fuel crawled up 2 cents to $2.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, hovering near a five-month low touched on Tuesday. Global airlines continue to suffer from the coronavirus-induced restrictions as a majority of long-haul flights still remain grounded and passengers shy away from travelling to avoid inconveniences such as tests and quarantine measures. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 60 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, the widest since March 11. They were at a 53-cent discount a day earlier. PERTAMINA PREPARING TO RESTART BALONGAN REFINERY AFTER FIRE - Indonesia's state oil company PT Pertamina said it has put out a fire that had engulfed part of its 125,000 barrel per day refinery in Balongan, West Java and had begun making preparations to restart the plant. - Pertamina said in a statement that by Wednesday afternoon, fires in all four affected storage units have been extinguished. The company was conducting a cooling down process and planning to begin preparation to restart the refinery as soon as it is safe to do so, it said. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone slipped 3.6% to 3.5 million barrels in the week ended March 29, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.1 million barrels so far this year, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by about 2.6 million barrels in the week to March 26, versus expectations for an increase of 200,000 barrels, data from industry group American Petroleum Institute showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - OPEC+ has lowered its 2021 oil demand growth forecast by 300,000 barrels per day reflecting concerns about the market's recovery, a report from its experts panel meeting seen by Reuters showed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.13 -0.26 -0.39 66.39 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 0.01 -0.62 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.3 -0.26 -0.39 66.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.43 0.01 -0.69 -1.44 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.63 -0.26 -0.39 66.89 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.1 0.01 -0.90 -1.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.44 -0.28 -0.41 67.72 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.29 -0.02 7.41 -0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.66 -0.36 -0.55 65.02 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.6 -0.07 13.21 -0.53 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)