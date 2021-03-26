Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge; post fifth straight weekly drop

SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting their fifth consecutive weekly decline, as traders were concerned aviation demand from long-haul, international flights would continue to suffer due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several markets. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $2.53 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.04 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have slumped 22.4% this week, the biggest weekly drop since Oct. 23, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Aviation demand recovery has become increasingly dependent on domestic markets as a majority of border restrictions are still in place, while business or tourism-related travel remains muted, market watchers said. With new lockdowns in Europe and coronavirus cases surging again in major markets such as India, any recovery in jet fuel market fundamentals will be d elayed, trade sources said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 55 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 52 cents per barrel on Thursday. AIRFARES IN CHINA RECOVERING - Widely watched airfares in China are recovering to pre-pandemic levels as domestic tourists lead a patchy air travel recovery, scattering crumbs of hope to a shattered global travel sector. - With temporary testing and quarantine restrictions lifted, average prices for an economy seat during the April 3-5 Qingming festival, or tomb-sweeping holiday, have rebounded to 96% of 2019 levels, according to data from Ctrip. SUEZ CANAL BLOCKAGE FLARES UP SHIPPING RATES - Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a giant container ship remained wedged between both banks. - The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail goods to consumers. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to March 25, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 6.6% to 921,000 tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.04 -0.55 -0.84 65.59 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.64 -0.02 1.23 -1.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.21 -0.55 -0.84 65.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.47 -0.02 1.38 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 65.54 -0.55 -0.83 66.09 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.14 -0.02 1.79 -1.12 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.4 -0.54 -0.81 66.94 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.28 -0.01 3.70 -0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.7 -0.45 -0.70 64.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.55 -0.03 5.77 -0.52 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)