Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
everythingNews

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge; post fifth straight weekly drop

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 26 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped on Friday, posting
their fifth consecutive weekly decline, as traders were concerned aviation demand from
long-haul, international flights would continue to suffer due to a resurgence in COVID-19
infections in several markets.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $2.53 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.04 per barrel a day earlier.
    The cracks have slumped 22.4% this week, the biggest weekly drop since Oct. 23, Refinitiv
Eikon data showed.
    Aviation demand recovery has become increasingly dependent on domestic markets as a majority
of border restrictions are still in place, while business or tourism-related travel remains
muted, market watchers said.
    With new lockdowns in Europe and coronavirus cases surging again in major markets such as
India, any recovery in jet fuel market fundamentals will be d elayed, trade sources said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 55 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Friday, compared with a discount of 52 cents per barrel on Thursday.
    
    AIRFARES IN CHINA RECOVERING
    - Widely watched airfares in China are recovering to pre-pandemic levels as domestic
tourists lead a patchy air travel recovery, scattering crumbs of hope to a shattered global
travel sector.
    - With temporary testing and quarantine restrictions lifted, average prices for an economy
seat during the April 3-5 Qingming festival, or tomb-sweeping holiday, have rebounded to 96% of
2019 levels, according to data from Ctrip.

    SUEZ CANAL BLOCKAGE FLARES UP SHIPPING RATES
    - Reeling from the blockage in the Suez Canal, shipping rates for oil product tankers have
nearly doubled this week, and several vessels were diverted away from the vital waterway as a
giant container ship remained wedged between both banks.
    - The suspension of traffic through the narrow channel linking Europe and Asia has deepened
problems for shipping lines that were already facing disruption and delays in supplying retail
goods to consumers.
    
    ARA INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to March 25, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA fell 6.6% to 921,000 tonnes.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               65.04    -0.55      -0.84       65.59  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.64    -0.02       1.23       -1.62  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              65.21    -0.55      -0.84       65.76  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.47    -0.02       1.38       -1.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              65.54    -0.55      -0.83       66.09  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.14    -0.02       1.79       -1.12  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              66.4    -0.54      -0.81       66.94  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.28    -0.01       3.70       -0.27  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    63.7    -0.45      -0.70       64.15  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.55    -0.03       5.77       -0.52  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                  
 please double click the RICs below.                                    
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up