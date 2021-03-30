Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge to near five-month low

SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped to their lowest level in nearly five months on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand and airlines trimming their scheduled seat capacity for the coming months. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slumped to $2.23 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Nov. 3. They were at $2.63 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks for the aviation fuel has come under renewed pressure in recent weeks as a resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries dimmed hopes for any near-term recovery in the battered market, trade sources said. Global air carriers have removed 50 million seats from their April schedules in the last month, while May capacity was dropped by 40 million seats, according to aviation data firm OAG. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 53 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, as against 54 cents a barrel on Monday. The physical jet fuel trade window in Singapore remained muted with no bids or trades on Tuesday. SUEZ CANAL TRAFFIC RESUMES - Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge build-up of vessels around the waterway. - With the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA) chairman Osama Rabie told reporters. He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in three-and-a-half days. TENDERS - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is looking to sell 750,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil for May 1-5 loading from Mailiao. The tender closes on March 31 and has a same-day validity. - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for delivery into Colombo over April 20-21 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on March 31 and will remain valid for three days. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 66.39 0.47 0.71 65.92 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.61 0.01 -0.62 -1.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 66.56 0.47 0.71 66.09 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.44 0.01 -0.69 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.89 0.47 0.71 66.42 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.11 0.01 -0.89 -1.12 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.72 0.45 0.67 67.27 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.27 0 0.00 -0.27 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 65.02 0.28 0.43 64.74 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.53 0.01 -1.85 -0.54 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)