Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge to near five-month low

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, March 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped to their lowest
level in nearly five months on Tuesday, weighed down by persistent weakness in aviation demand
and airlines trimming their scheduled seat capacity for the coming months.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slumped to $2.23 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Nov. 3. They were at $2.63 per
barrel a day earlier.
    The cracks for the aviation fuel has come under renewed pressure in recent weeks as a
resurgence in COVID-19 infections in several countries dimmed hopes for any near-term recovery
in the battered market, trade sources said.
    Global air carriers have removed 50 million seats from their April schedules in the last
month, while May capacity was dropped by 40 million seats, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 53 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Tuesday, as against 54 cents a barrel on Monday.
    The physical jet fuel trade window in Singapore remained muted with no bids or trades on
Tuesday.
    
    SUEZ CANAL TRAFFIC RESUMES
    - Shipping was on the move again late on Monday in Egypt's Suez Canal after tugs refloated a
giant container ship which had been blocking the channel for almost a week, causing a huge
build-up of vessels around the waterway.
    - With the 400-metre-long (430-yard) Ever Given dislodged, 113 ships were expected to
transit the canal in both directions by early Tuesday morning, Suez Canal Authority (SCA)
chairman Osama Rabie told reporters. He said a backlog of 422 ships could be cleared in
three-and-a-half days.
    
    TENDERS
    - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp is looking to sell 750,000 barrels of 10 ppm gasoil
for May 1-5 loading from Mailiao. The tender closes on March 31 and has a same-day validity.
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 280,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil
for delivery into Colombo over April 20-21 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on March 31 and
will remain valid for three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               66.39     0.47       0.71       65.92  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.61     0.01      -0.62       -1.62  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              66.56     0.47       0.71       66.09  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.44     0.01      -0.69       -1.45  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              66.89     0.47       0.71       66.42  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.11     0.01      -0.89       -1.12  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             67.72     0.45       0.67       67.27  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.27        0       0.00       -0.27  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   65.02     0.28       0.43       64.74  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.53     0.01      -1.85       -0.54  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
