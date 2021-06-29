Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge to over 2-month low

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slumped to their weakest
level in over two months on Tuesday, as renewed and extended lockdowns to tackle surging
coronavirus cases in the region further dampened aviation demand recovery.
    Refining profits, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.79 per barrel over
Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since April 21. They were at $5.21 per
barrel a day earlier.
    "While the major European countries saw significant increases in capacity in June compared
to May, many countries in Asia Pacific saw capacity decline month-on-month," aviation data firm
OAG said in a statement.
    Scheduled capacity for global airlines has improved 7.3% from May to about 300 million in
June, but between end-May and end-June airlines have removed 16 million seats from their
schedules, according to OAG.
    India's flight capacity for the week to Monday was 18.2% lower compared with the
corresponding period in 2020, while seat capacity in Japan this week was down 22.5% versus a
year ago, OAG data showed.
    Wider vaccinations and relatively lesser infection rates in Western countries, especially
U.S., are allowing travel to pick up pace, but the upward momentum is dominated by short-haul
domestic flights, which on average use around 35 times less fuel than long-haul flights.

    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 52 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Tuesday, while the front-month spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango
structure to trade at minus 35 cents per barrel.
    
    FRESH FLIGHT BANS TO CURB NEW COVID-19 VARIANTS
    - Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from Thursday to curb the
spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the government said on Monday.
    - Britain will be specified as extremely high-risk, and people who have stayed in the
country for more than two hours will be unable to board passenger flights bound for Hong Kong,
it said.
    - Meanwhile, Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South
Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry
said on Monday.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 112,500
barrels of 500 ppm gasoil and 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in Colombo over Aug.
21-22 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on July 6 and will remain valid for three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Australia's oil industry lobby group on Tuesday slammed as "extreme" the amount the
government has proposed as a levy on all of the country's offshore oil producers to cover the
cost of decommissioning an offshore field.
    - Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth
as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus sparked new mobility
restrictions around the world.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               77.07     -1.1      -1.41        78.17  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.34    -0.01       0.43        -2.33  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              77.17     -1.1      -1.41        78.27  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -2.24    -0.01       0.45        -2.23  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              77.38     -1.1      -1.40        78.48  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.03    -0.01       0.50        -2.02  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             79.33     -1.1      -1.37        80.43  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.08    -0.01      14.29        -0.07  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   76.32    -1.27      -1.64        77.59  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.52    -0.05      10.64        -0.47  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
