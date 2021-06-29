Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks plunge to over 2-month low

SINGAPORE, June 29 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slumped to their weakest level in over two months on Tuesday, as renewed and extended lockdowns to tackle surging coronavirus cases in the region further dampened aviation demand recovery. Refining profits, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $4.79 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since April 21. They were at $5.21 per barrel a day earlier. "While the major European countries saw significant increases in capacity in June compared to May, many countries in Asia Pacific saw capacity decline month-on-month," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. Scheduled capacity for global airlines has improved 7.3% from May to about 300 million in June, but between end-May and end-June airlines have removed 16 million seats from their schedules, according to OAG. India's flight capacity for the week to Monday was 18.2% lower compared with the corresponding period in 2020, while seat capacity in Japan this week was down 22.5% versus a year ago, OAG data showed. Wider vaccinations and relatively lesser infection rates in Western countries, especially U.S., are allowing travel to pick up pace, but the upward momentum is dominated by short-haul domestic flights, which on average use around 35 times less fuel than long-haul flights. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 52 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the front-month spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango structure to trade at minus 35 cents per barrel. FRESH FLIGHT BANS TO CURB NEW COVID-19 VARIANTS - Hong Kong will ban all passenger flights from the United Kingdom from Thursday to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the government said on Monday. - Britain will be specified as extremely high-risk, and people who have stayed in the country for more than two hours will be unable to board passenger flights bound for Hong Kong, it said. - Meanwhile, Turkey has halted flights and all direct travel from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal and Sri Lanka due to new variants of the coronavirus, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 112,500 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil and 200,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in Colombo over Aug. 21-22 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on July 6 and will remain valid for three days. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Australia's oil industry lobby group on Tuesday slammed as "extreme" the amount the government has proposed as a levy on all of the country's offshore oil producers to cover the cost of decommissioning an offshore field. - Oil prices dropped for a second day on Tuesday on worries about slower fuel demand growth as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus sparked new mobility restrictions around the world. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.07 -1.1 -1.41 78.17 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.34 -0.01 0.43 -2.33 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.17 -1.1 -1.41 78.27 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.24 -0.01 0.45 -2.23 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.38 -1.1 -1.40 78.48 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.03 -0.01 0.50 -2.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.33 -1.1 -1.37 80.43 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.08 -0.01 14.29 -0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.32 -1.27 -1.64 77.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.52 -0.05 10.64 -0.47 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)