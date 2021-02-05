Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly gain in 2 months

SINGAPORE, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in two months, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel narrowed amid limited supplies. The regional jet fuel market is expected to pick up further strength gradually as countries ease travel restrictions in coming months, although the usual seasonal boost during the Lunar New Year holidays would mostly remain dampened this year, trade sources said. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel rose to $4.43 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the strongest since Jan. 18. The cracks have gained 25.5% this week, the steepest weekly rise since Dec. 4. "Our forecast is for traffic to return to half of 2019 levels in 2021," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said in a statement this week. "But the proliferation of restrictions on travel that we have seen since the beginning of the year could make even that modest outlook very challenging," he added. Global air passenger demand in 2020 was 65.9% lower than 2019 levels, while global air cargo demand last year was about 11% below 2019, IATA data showed on Wednesday. Some market watchers believe aviation passenger demand might see a surge soon after the majority of travel restrictions are lifted as a lot of people are bored of not travelling. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 15 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 21-cent discount a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 3.4% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to Feb. 2, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 3.8% to 937,000 tonnes. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between May and December this year. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) *Sri BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB x 4 May 1-Dec 31, 2021 March 9 (90 Days) Lanka/Ceypet co *Sri BUY: 500ppm gasoil 227.5KB x 5 May 1-Dec 31, 2021 March 9 (90 Days) Lanka/Ceypet co BUY: 10ppm gasoil 52.5KB x 5 May 1-Dec 31, 2021 March 9 (90 Days) *Sri BUY: 500ppm gasoil 280KB x 4 May 1-Dec 31, 2021 March 9 (90 Days) Lanka/Ceypet co SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil hit its highest level in a year on Friday, closing in on $60 a barrel on economic revival hopes and supply curbs by producer group OPEC and its allies. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 63.71 0.82 1.30 62.89 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 -0.05 3.23 -1.55 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 63.81 0.82 1.30 62.99 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 -0.05 3.45 -1.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 64.08 0.82 1.30 63.26 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.23 -0.05 4.24 -1.18 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 65.27 0.85 1.32 64.42 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 -0.02 100.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 62.77 0.96 1.55 61.81 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.15 0.06 -28.57 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)