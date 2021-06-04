Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly jump in six

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Friday, but posted their biggest weekly rise in 1-1/2 months, buoyed by a slight uptick in regional aviation demand and steady arbitrage shipments to the West. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to $6.19 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 28 cents lower from a day earlier. The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, however, gained about 13% this week, their steepest weekly rise since April 23, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 50 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a 25-cent discount on Thursday. TRADERS RAMP UP ASIAN JET FUEL EXPORTS TO THE WEST - Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries. - The strong demand from the West has fully drawn down surplus jet fuel stored on ships around Singapore, while refiners' margins for the aviation fuel - a big drag on overall profits during the COVID-19 pandemic - have nearly trebled since end-March. - Asia exported about 417,000 barrels per day (bpd) of jet fuel to Europe and North America combined in April-May, nearly 32% higher than 316,000 bpd for February-March period, according to Reuters calculations based on data from oil analytics firm Vortexa. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4.6% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended June 3, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA slipped 3.2% this week to 1.1 million tonnes. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to May 28, versus expectations for a 1.5 million barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. TENDERS - Taiwan's CPC was looking to sell 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 1-15 loading from Kaohsiung, a broker source said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal OTHER NEWS - Oil rose towards $72 a barrel on Friday, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout around the globe. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.22 0.14 0.19 75.08 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.61 0.01 -0.38 -2.62 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.43 0.14 0.19 75.29 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.4 0.01 -0.41 -2.41 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.54 0.14 0.19 75.4 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.29 0.01 -0.43 -2.3 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.76 0.12 0.15 77.64 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.07 -0.01 16.67 -0.06 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.39 -0.43 -0.57 74.82 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.5 -0.25 100.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)