Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly jump in six

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Friday, but
posted their biggest weekly rise in 1-1/2 months, buoyed by a slight uptick in regional aviation
demand and steady arbitrage shipments to the West.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to $6.19 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, 28 cents lower from a day earlier.
    The cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, however, gained about 13% this week, their
steepest weekly rise since April 23, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 50 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, compared with a 25-cent discount on Thursday.
    
    TRADERS RAMP UP ASIAN JET FUEL EXPORTS TO THE WEST
    - Global oil trading companies are ramping up jet fuel exports from Asia to Europe and the
United States, as widespread anti-coronavirus vaccinations and relatively lower infection rates
allow commercial travel to resume faster in Western countries.
    - The strong demand from the West has fully drawn down surplus jet fuel stored on ships
around Singapore, while refiners' margins for the aviation fuel - a big drag on overall profits
during the COVID-19 pandemic - have nearly trebled since end-March. 
    - Asia exported about 417,000 barrels per day (bpd) of jet fuel to Europe and North America
combined in April-May, nearly 32% higher than 316,000 bpd for February-March period, according
to Reuters calculations based on data from oil analytics firm Vortexa.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4.6% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended June 3, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA slipped 3.2% this week to 1.1 million tonnes.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 3.7 million barrels in the week to May 28, versus
expectations for a 1.5 million barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on
Thursday.
    
    TENDERS
    - Taiwan's CPC was looking to sell 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for July 1-15 loading from
Kaohsiung, a broker source said.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil rose towards $72 a barrel on Friday, trading close to a two-year high as OPEC+ supply
discipline and recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19 vaccination rollout
around the globe.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               75.22     0.14       0.19       75.08  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -2.61     0.01      -0.38       -2.62  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              75.43     0.14       0.19       75.29  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.4     0.01      -0.41       -2.41  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              75.54     0.14       0.19        75.4  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -2.29     0.01      -0.43        -2.3  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             77.76     0.12       0.15       77.64  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.07    -0.01      16.67       -0.06  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   74.39    -0.43      -0.57       74.82  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -0.5    -0.25     100.00       -0.25  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins,                                  
 please double click the RICs below.                                    
 Brent M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1                                                                             
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                          
 Gasoil M2                                                                             
 Regrade M1                                                                            
 Regrade M2                                                                            
 Jet M1                                                                                
 Jet M1/M2                                                                             
 Jet M2                                                                                
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M1                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                   
 Cracks M2                                                              
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                         
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                         
 East-West M1                                                                          
 East-West M2                                                                          
 LGO M1                                                                                
 LGO M1/M2                                                                             
 LGO M2                                                                                
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                    
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                    
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up