Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly plunge in 3 months

SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in three months, as renewed COVID-19 restrictions rattle the airline industry with number of operating flights decreasing globally. Refining profits for jet fuel dropped to $3.40 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Jan. 7. They were at $4.04 per barrel on Thursday. The refining margins or cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore fell 22.2% this week, the steepest weekly drop since Oct. 23, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Fresh coronavirus cases in China threatens fuel demand recovery and the jet fuel market is expected to be badly hit, market watchers said. China's business hub of Shanghai has reported its first locally transmitted cases in two months and Beijing is urging people not to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays. "Domestic jet fuel demand saw a sharp pullback in recent weeks amid widespread flight cancellations in Hebei and Northeast China," consultancy FGE said in a note. "Meanwhile, China continues to enforce strict border controls... In our base case, we expect jet fuel demand to move sideways in February, with further downside potential," FGE analysts said. Elsewhere, Hong Kong is set to require flight crew entering the Asian financial hub for more than two hours to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to a discount of 26 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 24-cent discount a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.1% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 21, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 0.4% to 930,000 tonnes. - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have climbed 11.5%, while jet fuel stocks were 69.7% higher. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 58.46 59.23 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.67 -1.66 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 58.56 59.33 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.57 -1.56 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 58.81 59.58 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.32 -1.31 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 59.89 60.66 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.24 -0.23 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 57.86 58.95 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.26 -0.24 JET-SIN-DIF Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)