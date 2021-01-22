Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financials

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post biggest weekly plunge in 3 months

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dropped for a fourth
consecutive session on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in three months, as renewed
COVID-19 restrictions rattle the airline industry with number of operating flights decreasing
globally.
    Refining profits for jet fuel dropped to $3.40 per barrel over Dubai crude
during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Jan. 7. They were at $4.04 per barrel on
Thursday. 
    The refining margins or cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore fell 22.2% this week, the
steepest weekly drop since Oct. 23,  Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Fresh coronavirus cases in China threatens fuel demand recovery and the jet fuel market is
expected to be badly hit, market watchers said.
    China's business hub of Shanghai has reported its first locally transmitted cases in two
months and Beijing is urging people not to travel during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

    "Domestic jet fuel demand saw a sharp pullback in recent weeks amid widespread flight
cancellations in Hebei and Northeast China," consultancy FGE said in a note.
    "Meanwhile, China continues to enforce strict border controls...  In our base case, we
expect jet fuel demand to move sideways in February, with further downside potential," FGE
analysts said.
    Elsewhere, Hong Kong is set to require flight crew entering the Asian financial hub for more
than two hours to quarantine in a hotel for two weeks. 
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to a discount of 26 cents per barrel
to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 24-cent discount a day earlier.
    
    ARA STOCKS
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.1% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 21, data from Dutch
consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dipped 0.4% to 930,000 tonnes.
    - Compared with a year earlier, ARA gasoil inventories have climbed 11.5%, while jet fuel
stocks were 69.7% higher.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                     
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 58.46       59.23  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.67       -1.66  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                58.56       59.33  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.57       -1.56  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                58.81       59.58  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.32       -1.31  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               59.89       60.66  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.24       -0.23  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                     57.86       58.95  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.26       -0.24  JET-SIN-DIF Brent M1                                                            
 Gasoil M1                                                           
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                        
 Gasoil M2                                                           
 Regrade M1                                                          
 Regrade M2                                                          
 Jet M1                                                              
 Jet M1/M2                                                           
 Jet M2                                                              
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                 
 Cracks M1                                            
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                 
 Cracks M2                                            
 Jet Cracks M1                                                       
 Jet Cracks M2                                                       
 East-West M1                                                        
 East-West M2                                                        
 LGO M1                                                              
 LGO M1/M2                                                           
 LGO M2                                                              
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                  
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up