Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post weekly drop amid subdued aviation demand

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Friday to post a third straight weekly decline as airlines continue to keep the majority of their fleets grounded amid extended coronavirus lockdowns and border restrictions in the region. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at a discount of $4.49 a barrel to Dubai crude during Asian trading on Friday following a holiday on Thursday, compared with minus $4.24 a barrel in the previous session on Wednesday. Cracks for the aviation fuel have slumped 41% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet fuel market has been the hardest hit from the coronavirus crisis, and market watchers believe it might take years to recover as airlines struggle to survive their worst downturn with possible changes in travellers' flying habits. The bulk of air passengers come from budget airlines, but if carriers are forced to hike ticket prices to share the burden of operation costs with consumers, it would dampen passenger demand going forward, a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said. Singapore Airlines and regional arm SilkAir have cut 96% of capacity through the end of June, and low-cost unit Scoot has cut 98% because of a lack of demand and travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF, which have stayed in negative territory for more than two months now, were at a discount of $3.39 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday. They were at a discount of $3.58 per barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at $1.37 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with Wednesday's $1.49 a barrel. Refining margins for the benchmark gasoil grade with 10 ppm sulphur content in Singapore were at $3.37 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday, compared with $3.76 a barrel on Wednesday. The cracks plunged to a record low earlier this week amid signs of surging exports from India. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 5.9% to 2.5 million tonnes in the week to May 7, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA climbed 17.2% to 833,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were up 10.2%, while gasoil inventories were 4.3% lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday and were on course for a second consecutive week of gains as more countries moved ahead with plans to relax economic and social lockdowns put in place to halt the coronavirus pandemic and as more output was shut in. - Lockdowns to slow the coronavirus pandemic are pummelling gas demand in the world's biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas (LNG), pushing Asia's spot prices to record lows and forcing some suppliers to start cutting output. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 28.77 -1.18 -3.94 29.95 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -4.55 0.15 -3.19 -4.70 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 29.26 -1.18 -3.88 30.44 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -4.06 0.15 -3.56 -4.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 29.37 -1.17 -3.83 30.54 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.95 0.16 -3.89 -4.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 31.95 -1.21 -3.65 33.16 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -1.37 0.12 -8.05 -1.49 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 20.90 -0.81 -3.73 21.71 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -3.39 0.19 -5.31 -3.58 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)