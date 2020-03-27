Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post weekly drop, front-month spread widens

SINGAPORE, March 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Friday, while front-month spread for the aviation fuel widened its contango amid market concerns that demand would likely remain muted through the first half of 2020. Refining margins, also known as cracks for jet fuel, crawled up to $2.86 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, from $2.29 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks, however, slipped 3.7% this week, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. They had slumped over 61% in the week ended March 20, in their steepest decline in at least 11 years. The margins still remain at their lowest seasonal levels for March in the last 12 years as coronavirus-led travel restrictions around the globe have forced airlines to keep most of their flights grounded. "Global jet fuel demand is likely to fall by around a third year-on-year in the second quarter of 2020, because of drastic measures aimed at containing the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak," analysts at Energy Aspects said in a monthly note. "This will place the entire oil market under enormous pressure for the remainder of 2020, as there is simply not enough storage capacity to stash away more than 200 million barrels of excess jet fuel." Energy Aspects said it estimates second quarter jet fuel demand to be around 5.3 million barrels per day (bpd), which is 2.6 million bpd lower year-on-year. The April/May time spread for jet fuel in Singapore widened on Friday to trade at a discount of $2.68 a barrel, compared with minus $2.51 in the previous session. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to $2.46 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, the widest since November 2008. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF also widened to 54 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 40-cent discount in the previous session. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose 64 cents to $10.81 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. SINGAPORE AIRLINES OBTAINS RESCUE PACKAGE - State investor Temasek Holdings and others will inject as much as S$19 billion ($13.27 billion) of liquidity into Singapore Airlines (SIA) in the single biggest rescue for an airline slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. - The massive financing plan, which drove SIA shares down as much as 10.5% on Friday, underscores the depth of financial trouble for the global airline industry, with nearly one-third of the world's aircraft already grounded because of the pandemic, according to data provider Cirium. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 3.8% to 1.9 million tonnes in the week to March 26, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA slipped 2.2% at 451,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were down 37.5%, while gasoil inventories were 30.1% lower. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, two gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Brent oil futures may be trading at $27 per barrel but oil producers are selling their crude in the physical market at lower prices not seen since the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis of the late 1990s. Most are offloading their oil for below $20 a barrel as the coronavirus pandemic savages demand and global supply rises amid a battle between Saudi Arabia and Russia for market share, according to traders, state oil firms, major refiners and prices quoted in physical markets. - Demand for refined products in Latin America is quickly drying up as the coronavirus pandemic worsens, leaving U.S. refiners without their primary export destination as the virus spreads. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 36.40 0.10 0.28 36.30 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.22 -0.02 0.91 -2.20 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 36.64 0.10 0.27 36.54 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.98 -0.02 1.02 -1.96 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 37.33 0.10 0.27 37.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.29 -0.02 1.57 -1.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 38.08 -0.02 -0.05 38.10 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.54 -0.14 35.00 -0.40 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 28.42 0.12 0.42 28.30 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.46 -0.01 0.41 -2.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)