Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks post weekly gain amid lukewarm demand

SINGAPORE, June 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel posted their third straight weekly gain, while cash discounts narrowed on Friday, as regional airlines resume more flights with governments increasingly relaxing coronavirus-led travel curbs. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel were at $2.80 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.27 per barrel a day earlier, but posted a weekly increase of 12.9%. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 74-cent discount on Thursday. The jet cracks have gained nearly nine times in the last two weeks, but the overall recovery for the aviation sector is expected to be slow as many passengers continue to refrain from travelling to avoid quarantine measures, trade sources said. Japan lifted all coronavirus-related curbs on domestic travel on Friday, with its two big airlines, ANA Holdings and Japan Airlines Co., planning to restart operations even as they expect July flight schedules to be only half of what they had planned before the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, refining profits for gasoil with 10-ppm sulphur content dropped 68 cents to $6.60 a barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. The gasoil cracks, however, posted a weekly gain of 13.4%. Cash premiums for 10-ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF dipped 7 cents to 90 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.5% to 2.89 million tonnes in the week to June 18, the highest since August 2019, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 2.5% to 879,000 tonnes, the data showed. - Compared with a year earlier, jet fuel stocks were 4.5% higher, while gasoil inventories were up 2.8%. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trades, one gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - A second and final trio of ships used as floating storage tanks for gasoline is en route to unload cargoes in Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, according to industry sources and shipping data, showing fuel demand is growing across Asia. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 47.82 1.94 4.23 45.88 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.05 0.12 -10.26 -1.17 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 48.62 1.84 3.93 46.78 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.25 0.02 -7.41 -0.27 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 49.52 1.83 3.84 47.69 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 0.65 0.01 1.56 0.64 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 49.77 1.75 3.64 48.02 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.90 -0.07 -7.22 0.97 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 44.26 2.11 5.01 42.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.70 0.04 -5.41 -0.74 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)