Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise amid slight uptick in aviation demand

SINGAPORE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Tuesday as travel bubbles help to nudge up the number of scheduled flights operating in the region. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose to $1.22 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, despite firmer feedstock crude prices. They were at $1.05 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks, which have gained 67% over the last week, is also getting some support from higher seasonal demand for closely-related kerosene ahead of winter months in Japan, which burns the fuel to fend off chill. The number of scheduled flights operating globally in the week to Monday was 46% lower compared with the corresponding week a year earlier, which represents the most positive year-over-year performance since the week of March 30, according to aviation data firm OAG. Scheduled flights in India were down 39.8% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 44.9% drop in the preceding week, while flights in South Korea were 39.4% lower from the corresponding period last year, compared with a 40.2% drop in the previous week, OAG data showed. NEW BUSINESS JET TRAVELERS HELP FUEL ORDER RECOVERY - Affluent travelers avoiding commercial flights during the pandemic are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned corporate aircraft transactions this year and reviving shoots of demand for new planes even as the business aviation industry braces for a slump in 2020 deliveries. - Jets built as corporate aircraft, which can carry from roughly a handful to 19 travelers, tout less risk of exposure to the coronavirus because their passengers can avoid airports and generally select who comes on board. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - The use of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to fuel ships is gaining traction in Asia amid a global push to use cleaner fuels in the sector and as abundant supplies are making the super-chilled fuel more affordable than oil. - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after recent sharp losses, but market sentiment remains muted as surging COVID-19 cases around the world hurt the outlook for crude demand while supply is rising. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 41.73 1.27 3.14 40.46 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.49 0.01 -0.67 -1.50 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 42.03 1.27 3.12 40.76 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.19 0.01 -0.83 -1.20 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 42.23 1.27 3.10 40.96 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.99 0.01 -1.00 -1.00 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 42.63 1.27 3.07 41.36 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.59 0.01 -1.67 -0.60 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 40.91 0.25 0.61 40.66 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.62 -0.02 3.33 -0.60 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)