Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, March 10 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel edged higher on Wednesday, but stayed within close sight of a more than five-week low touched in the previous session, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel widened amid lacklustre demand. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel climbed to $4.30 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, compared with $3.96 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks for the aviation fuel have dropped 20% in the last two weeks, and were still lingering at their weakest seasonal levels on record, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 55 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of 41 cents per barrel on Tuesday. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone dropped 10% to 3.7 million barrels in the week ended March 8, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 4.3 million barrels so far this year, compared with a weekly average of 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.8 million barrels, versus expectations for a draw of 3.5 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Lanka IOC was seeking 12,000 tonnes of 500 ppm gasoil and 15,000 tonnes on 92-octane gasoline for April 8-9 delivery in a tender closing on March 12. The tender would remain valid until March 15. - Pakistan State Oil (PSO) was seeking a gasoil cargo for delivery over April 12-20 in a tender closing on March 19, trade sources said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Petron Corp, which owns and operates the Philippines' only oil refinery, said on Wednesday it plans to resume refining operations by the second half of this year and is hopeful it will get more tax relief from the government. The Southeast Asian nation's biggest oil company suspended operations at its 180,000-barrel-per-day Bataan refinery beginning January to minimise losses from weak refining margins. - Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it was focused on preserving cash after it posted a record annual loss of HK$21.65 billion ($2.79 billion), caused by a travel downturn, restructuring costs and fleet writedowns. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 69.64 -0.77 -1.09 70.41 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 0.1 -5.88 -1.7 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 69.74 -0.77 -1.09 70.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 0.1 -6.25 -1.6 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 70.09 -0.77 -1.09 70.86 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.15 0.1 -8.00 -1.25 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 71.02 -0.85 -1.18 71.87 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.21 0.03 -12.50 -0.24 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 68.12 -0.96 -1.39 69.08 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.55 -0.14 34.15 -0.41 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)