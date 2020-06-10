Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise to highest level in more than two months

SINGAPORE, June 10 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose to their highest in more than two months on Wednesday, partly buoyed by weaker crude prices, while a gradual uptick in regional flights is helping aviation demand to recover. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel climbed to $3.25 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since March 30. Jet fuel margins have recovered from lows in early-May as countries re-open domestic flight routes, but the global aviation market is expected to take years to return to pre-crisis levels. China's air passenger traffic halved in May compared with a year earlier, although the pace of decline slowed from the previous month, showing the industry is on track for a gradual recovery. Air passengers numbered 25.83 million in May, down 52.6% year-on-year, China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday. This compares with a 68.5% year-on-year decline in April. The jet fuel market would likely get a boost in coming weeks as some governments are relaxing coronavirus-related curbs on international flights, trade sources said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by 16 cents to 41 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, hurt by a weaker deal in the physical market. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone declined 16.4% to 5 million barrels in the week to June 8, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged 3.7 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Meanwhile, U.S. distillate fuel inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 3 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil fell more than 2% towards $40 a barrel on Wednesday after a report showed a rise in crude inventories in the United States, reviving concerns about oversupply and weak demand due to the coronavirus crisis. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 44.88 1.54 3.55 43.34 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.95 0.23 -10.55 -2.18 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 45.78 1.54 3.48 44.24 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.05 0.23 -17.97 -1.28 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 46.71 1.54 3.41 45.17 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.12 0.23 -65.71 -0.35 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 47.31 1.49 3.25 45.82 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.48 0.18 60.00 0.30 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.53 0.64 1.53 41.89 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.41 -0.16 64.00 -0.25 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Alexander Smith)