Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise to near 2-week high

SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday to their strongest in nearly two weeks, helped by tighter supplies of the aviation fuel and hopes that COVID-19 vaccines would help boost cross-border travel in coming months. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 7 cents to $4.16 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since Jan. 20. However, the jet cracks, which have gained about 28% in the past week, might come under short-term pressure as several countries have tightened travel restrictions ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays to contain the spread of the coronavirus. A recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Japan has forced authorities to halt their campaign to boost tourism and reinstate lockdowns in major cities, while Australian authorities have ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth starting Monday. Scheduled flight seats in Japan were down 50.7% year-on-year in the week to Feb. 1, a slight improvement from a 51.3% drop in the previous week, while scheduled seats in Australia were 63.2% lower year-on-year, against a 65.2% drop last week, aviation data firm OAG said. Global scheduled flight seats rose for the first time in six weeks to be down 49.9% year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 51.9% drop in the preceding week, OAG data showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 17 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 16-cent discount a day earlier. The Feb/March time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its contango by a cent to trade at a discount of 26 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 264,000 barrels of jet fuel for discharge at Dolphin Tanker Berth, Colombo over Feb. 28-March 1 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on Feb. 9 and will remain valid for three days. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's efforts to keep people from travelling for Chinese New Year because of several clusters of COVID-19 infections are forcing analysts to revise first-quarter fuel demand estimates, but are not expected to derail its post-pandemic recovery. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 61.23 1.75 2.94 59.48 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.6 0.01 -0.62 -1.61 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 61.33 1.75 2.94 59.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.5 0.01 -0.66 -1.51 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 61.6 1.75 2.92 59.85 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.23 0.01 -0.81 -1.24 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 62.82 1.76 2.88 61.06 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0.02 -66.67 -0.03 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 60.07 1.48 2.53 58.59 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.17 -0.01 6.25 -0.16 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta. Editing by Mark Potter)