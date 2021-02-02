Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise to near 2-week high

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday to their
strongest in nearly two weeks, helped by tighter supplies of the aviation fuel and hopes that
COVID-19 vaccines would help boost cross-border travel in coming months.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 7 cents to $4.16 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the highest since Jan. 20.
    However, the jet cracks, which have gained about 28% in the past week, might come under
short-term pressure as several countries have tightened travel restrictions ahead of the Lunar
New Year holidays to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
    A recent resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Japan has forced authorities to halt their campaign
to boost tourism and reinstate lockdowns in major cities, while Australian authorities have
ordered a five-day lockdown of Perth starting Monday.
    Scheduled flight seats in Japan were down 50.7% year-on-year in the week to Feb. 1, a slight
improvement from a 51.3% drop in the previous week, while scheduled seats in Australia were
63.2% lower year-on-year, against a 65.2% drop last week, aviation data firm OAG said.
    Global scheduled flight seats rose for the first time in six weeks to be down 49.9%
year-on-year in the week to Monday, compared with a 51.9% drop in the preceding week, OAG data
showed.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 17 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a 16-cent discount a day earlier.
    The Feb/March time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore widened its
contango by a cent to trade at a discount of 26 cents per barrel, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking 264,000 barrels of jet fuel for
discharge at Dolphin Tanker Berth, Colombo over Feb. 28-March 1 on a DAP basis. The tender
closes on Feb. 9 and will remain valid for three days.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - China's efforts to keep people from travelling for Chinese New Year because of several
clusters of COVID-19 infections are forcing analysts to revise first-quarter fuel demand
estimates, but are not expected to derail its post-pandemic recovery.
    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta. Editing by Mark Potter)
