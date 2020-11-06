Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks rise to over 4-month high, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose to their strongest level in more than four months on Friday, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel firmed to their smallest discounts since early June helped by firmer demand and a drop in regional supplies. Planned run cuts at some Asian refineries have helped tighten jet fuel supplies, while improved scopes for arbitrage shipments to United States and Europe were supporting the spot market, trade sources said. But as the European market weakens with renewed coronavirus lockdowns, jet fuel barrels from the Arab Gulf and India would likely head East, capping improvement in market fundamentals, a middle distillates trader said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore climbed 3 cents to $2.81 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday, a level not seen since June 22. The cracks have doubled this week, posting their second consecutive weekly rise. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 22 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, the smallest discounts since June 4. They were at a discount of 31 cents per barrel a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel narrowed its contango structure on Friday to trade at a discount of 35 cents per barrel, compared with minus 40 cents a day earlier, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet fuel market in Asia was also drawing support from improving air freight demand and seasonal heating demand for closely-related kerosene, ahead of peak winter months in Japan and South Korea. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 4.4% to 2.7 million tonnes in the week to Nov. 5, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. ARA/ - The data showed ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA jumped 3.7% to a new record high of 1.2 million tonnes. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, one gasoil deal ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 42.80 -0.21 -0.49 43.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.33 0.12 -8.28 -1.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.13 -0.18 -0.42 43.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.00 0.15 -13.04 -1.15 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 43.37 -0.18 -0.41 43.55 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.76 0.15 -16.48 -0.91 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 43.78 -0.34 -0.77 44.12 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 -0.01 2.94 -0.34 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.56 -0.35 -0.82 42.91 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.22 0.09 -29.03 -0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)