Integrated Oil & Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slide to near 4-week low

    SINGAPORE, July 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped for a fourth
consecutive session on Tuesday, sliding to their weakest level in nearly a month, weighed down
by persistent weakness in regional aviation demand as Southeast Asia battles the infectious
Delta variant of the coronavirus.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore slumped to $5.42 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, their lowest since June 30. They were at
$5.70 per barrel a day earlier.
    Although the pandemic situation in Asia is expected to keep border restrictions intact in
the near term, firmer demand from the faster recovering aviation sector in the West currently
provides some support to the regional jet fuel market, traders said.
    "Easing travel restrictions amid a strong vaccination rollout in Europe have allowed
regional flight numbers to almost double from May levels in mid-July," consultancy Energy
Aspects said in a monthly note.
    "Although rising COVID-19 case numbers will likely slow the momentum, we expect (European)
jet demand to remain strong through August."
    Asia's jet fuel demand outlook, however, is expected to improve near the end of the year as
the vaccinated share of the population grows and seasonal heating demand for kerosene kicks in,
market watchers said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 18 cents per barrel to Singapore
quotes, while the Aug/Sept time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore traded at minus 17
cents per barrel on Tuesday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as investors bet tight supply and rising vaccination rates
will help offset any impact on demand from surging COVID-19 cases worldwide.
    - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department on Monday
both warned against travel to Spain, Portugal, Cyprus and Kyrgyzstan because of a rising number
of COVID-19 cases in those countries. 
    Spain reopened its borders to U.S. tourists in June and has been a popular destination for
Americans since then.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                                
 CASH ($/T)                     ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                        77.58      1.3       1.70       76.28  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                              -2.28    -0.01       0.44       -2.27  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                       77.68      1.3       1.70       76.38  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             -2.18    -0.01       0.46       -2.17  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                       77.89      1.3       1.70       76.59  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             -1.97    -0.01       0.51       -1.96  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                      79.89      1.3       1.65       78.59  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                             0.03    -0.01     -25.00        0.04  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                            77.42     1.23       1.61       76.19  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                            -0.18     -0.1     125.00       -0.08  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                                
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
