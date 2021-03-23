Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slide to over 4-month low

SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Tuesday, plunging to their lowest in more than four months, as fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in several markets continued to hammer aviation demand. Despite weaker raw material crude prices, refining profit margins for jet fuel slumped to $2.34 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Nov. 3. They were at $3.19 per barrel a day earlier. Global air carriers have removed 1.7 million seats from their March schedules this week, taking this month's total planned capacity to 260 million seats, down from 278 million planned seats at the start of the month, according to aviation data firm OAG. "Carriers have also revised their schedules for the months ahead, with 4.4 million seats removed from April and 11.5 million seats removed from May this week," OAG said in a statement. Global airlines' seat capacity has risen 1.4% in the week to Monday compared with last week, but was 13.8% lower than the corresponding week last year and 43.4% lower than the level in 2019, OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 51 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 46 cents per barrel on Monday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 187,500 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil and 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in Colombo over April 13-14 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on March 25 and will remain valid for three days. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Two gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade OTHER NEWS - Major U.S. airline and travel groups on Monday urged the government to develop a plan to reopen international borders this summer, assuming COVID-19 vaccine and case counts continue to move towards positive trends. - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also weighed. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 65.64 -1.1 -1.65 66.74 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.66 -0.03 1.84 -1.63 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.81 -1.1 -1.64 66.91 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.49 -0.03 2.05 -1.46 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.13 -1.1 -1.64 67.23 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.17 -0.03 2.63 -1.14 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 67.08 -1.11 -1.63 68.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.22 -0.04 22.22 -0.18 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 64.19 -1.14 -1.74 65.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.51 -0.05 10.87 -0.46 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)