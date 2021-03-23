Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slide to over 4-month low

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, March 23 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Tuesday,
plunging to their lowest in more than four months, as fresh waves of COVID-19 infections in
several markets continued to hammer aviation demand.
    Despite weaker raw material crude prices, refining profit margins for jet fuel
slumped to $2.34 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since
Nov. 3. They were at $3.19 per barrel a day earlier.
    Global air carriers have removed 1.7 million seats from their March schedules this week,
taking this month's total planned capacity to 260 million seats, down from 278 million planned
seats at the start of the month, according to aviation data firm OAG.
    "Carriers have also revised their schedules for the months ahead, with 4.4 million seats
removed from April and 11.5 million seats removed from May this week," OAG said in a statement.
    Global airlines' seat capacity has risen 1.4% in the week to Monday compared with last week,
but was 13.8% lower than the corresponding week last year and 43.4% lower than the level in
2019, OAG data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 51 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes
on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 46 cents per barrel on Monday.
    
    TENDERS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking a combined cargo of 187,500
barrels of 500 ppm gasoil and 120,000 barrels of jet fuel for delivery in Colombo over April
13-14 on a DAP basis. The tender closes on March 25 and will remain valid for three days.
            
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, one jet fuel trade
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Major U.S. airline and travel groups on Monday urged the government to develop a plan to
reopen international borders this summer, assuming COVID-19 vaccine and case counts continue to
move towards positive trends.
    - Oil prices fell more than 3% on Tuesday, hit by concerns that new pandemic curbs and slow
vaccine rollouts in Europe will hold back a recovery in demand, while a stronger dollar also
weighed.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               65.64     -1.1      -1.65       66.74  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.66    -0.03       1.84       -1.63  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              65.81     -1.1      -1.64       66.91  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.49    -0.03       2.05       -1.46  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              66.13     -1.1      -1.64       67.23  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.17    -0.03       2.63       -1.14  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             67.08    -1.11      -1.63       68.19  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.22    -0.04      22.22       -0.18  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   64.19    -1.14      -1.74       65.33  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.51    -0.05      10.87       -0.46  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
