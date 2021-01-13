Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip as aviation demand struggles

SINGAPORE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins dipped on Wednesday, hurt by firmer prices of its raw material crude and sluggish aviation demand, as several countries continue to keep a majority of their international flights still grounded. Refining profit margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel eased to $4.07 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Wednesday, down six cents from a day earlier. Air passenger traffic rose slightly during the year-end holidays, but reimposed travel restrictions to contain a new variant of the coronavirus is hurting further recovery, market watchers said. "While there was some increase in capacity over the Christmas and New Year period, essentially we are now back where we were at the end of November, with global seats at 55.3 million, capacity 48% below a year ago, and scheduled aviation back where it was six weeks ago," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF remained unchanged at a discount of 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, while Refinitiv Eikon data showed the prompt-month spread for the aviation fuel widened its contango by a cent to trade at minus 28 cents per barrel. INVENTORIES - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone slipped 1.6% to 4.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 11, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - The weekly stocks in Fujairah averaged 4.2 million barrels in 2020, compared with the weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4 million barrels in the week to Jan. 8, compared with expectations for a build of 2.7 million barrels, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Coronavirus-induced lockdowns caused annual traffic congestion to fall in most countries for the first time in at least 10 years, disrupting long-held traffic patterns like the dreaded morning commute to work, a report released on Tuesday showed. - Oil prices were higher on Wednesday, with U.S. crude gaining for the seventh straight day, after industry data showed a bigger than expected drop in inventories and investors shrugged off rising new deaths and infections in the pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 60.18 0.86 1.45 59.32 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.51 0.01 -0.66 -1.52 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 60.28 0.86 1.45 59.42 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.41 0.01 -0.70 -1.42 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 60.38 0.86 1.44 59.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.31 0.01 -0.76 -1.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 61.49 0.86 1.42 60.63 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.2 0.01 -4.76 -0.21 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 59.76 0.75 1.27 59.01 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.28 0 0.00 -0.28 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)