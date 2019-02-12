Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip as crude gains; cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dipped as crude prices firmed on Tuesday, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel widened amid muted buying interest. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel fell to $13.44 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, against $14.21 on Monday. Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday morning, supported by OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, though analysts expect surging U.S. production and concerns over economic growth to keep markets in check. Jet cash differentials JET-SIN-DIF widened their discounts to 29 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with Monday's discount of 20 cents a barrel. The Singapore cash discounts for jet fuel, however, have narrowed considerably over the past few sessions on expectations of tighter supply, but traders said the upside is likely to be limited. The differentials were at a discount of $1.69 a barrel two weeks ago. "We're in mid-February and the market is looking at March positions, which is usually almost the end of winter. So the period of heating kerosene demand is ending but travelling aviation demand will start picking up," one Singapore-based trader said. "But as yet we haven't seen any movement and it is still a bit quiet ... I doubt the Singapore cash differentials would flip back to premiums any time soon." Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 33 cents a day earlier. Refining cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content dropped to $14.39 a barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, down from a near four-week high of $15.05 on Monday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Foreign partners of Venezuela's PDVSA are facing pressure from the state-run oil company to declare whether they will continue as minority stakeholders in Orinoco Belt projects after U.S. sanctions, three people familiar with the matter said. The sanctions on Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), imposed last month in an attempt to dislodge Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, barred access to U.S. financial networks and oil supplies for PDVSA joint ventures, pressuring the nation's already falling crude output and exports. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is considering releasing its draft proposal to expand sales of higher-ethanol blends of gasoline without including simultaneous measures it promised the oil industry to curb biofuel credit speculation, said three sources familiar with the matter. The move would help the agency to lift a summer ban on sales of so-called E15 gasoline in time for the U.S. driving season but is likely to anger oil refiners that had been asking the Trump administration for biofuel credit market reforms to reduce their costs. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.37 -0.33 -0.45 73.70 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.73 0.02 -0.73 -2.75 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.90 -0.33 -0.44 74.23 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.20 0.02 -0.90 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 74.46 -0.34 -0.45 74.80 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.63 0.02 -1.21 -1.65 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.75 -0.37 -0.49 76.12 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 -0.02 6.06 -0.33 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 74.90 -0.59 -0.78 75.49 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.29 -0.09 45.00 -0.20 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta Editing by David Goodman)