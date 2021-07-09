Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip as renewed travel curbs sour aviation outlook

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slipped on Friday as a
resurgence in coronavirus cases in several key markets within the region dampened the aviation
outlook further.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore dropped 14 cents to
$6.13 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    The jet cracks have gained 1.3% this week, but still remains about 57% lower compared with
the levels for this time of the year in pre-pandemic 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    "Lingering COVID-19 infections, resurgences and fear of more infectious variants look set to
prolong border restrictions across Asia," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch
Solutions.
    Tokyo Olympics organisers have decided to hold the Games without spectators under
coronavirus restrictions as Japan struggles to stem a new wave of infections with a state of
emergency in the capital.
    Meanwhile, Thailand's health ministry on Thursday proposed new travel curbs and tighter
restrictions in high-risk areas to contain COVID-19 cases, and Vietnam's capital Hanoi also
imposed movement restrictions as authorities reported a record rise in cases.

    Although a slight uptick in some domestic flight routes have brought some respite to the
region's struggling aviation sector in recent weeks, the overall jet fuel demand is not expected
to climb to pre-crisis levels this year, traders and analysts said.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes,
compared with a discount of 45 cents per barrel a day earlier.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and
storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.6% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 7, data from
Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.
    - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.2% this week to 1.1 million tonnes.
    - U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6
million barrels in the week to July 2, versus expectations for a 171,000-barrel rise, the Energy
Information Administration said on Thursday.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed a draw in U.S. inventories, but
were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse.

    
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
