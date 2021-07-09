Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip as renewed travel curbs sour aviation outlook

SINGAPORE, July 9 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins slipped on Friday as a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several key markets within the region dampened the aviation outlook further. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore dropped 14 cents to $6.13 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. The jet cracks have gained 1.3% this week, but still remains about 57% lower compared with the levels for this time of the year in pre-pandemic 2019, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "Lingering COVID-19 infections, resurgences and fear of more infectious variants look set to prolong border restrictions across Asia," said Peter Lee, senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. Tokyo Olympics organisers have decided to hold the Games without spectators under coronavirus restrictions as Japan struggles to stem a new wave of infections with a state of emergency in the capital. Meanwhile, Thailand's health ministry on Thursday proposed new travel curbs and tighter restrictions in high-risk areas to contain COVID-19 cases, and Vietnam's capital Hanoi also imposed movement restrictions as authorities reported a record rise in cases. Although a slight uptick in some domestic flight routes have brought some respite to the region's struggling aviation sector in recent weeks, the overall jet fuel demand is not expected to climb to pre-crisis levels this year, traders and analysts said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 40 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with a discount of 45 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA dropped 2.6% to 2.3 million tonnes in the week ended July 7, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.2% this week to 1.1 million tonnes. - U.S. distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to July 2, versus expectations for a 171,000-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel deal, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed a draw in U.S. inventories, but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.58 2.43 3.23 75.15 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 0.03 -1.29 -2.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.68 2.43 3.23 75.25 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.03 -1.35 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.89 2.43 3.22 75.46 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 0.03 -1.49 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.76 2.44 3.16 77.32 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.11 0.04 -26.67 -0.15 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.12 2.4 3.21 74.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.4 0.05 -11.11 -0.45 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)