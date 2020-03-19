Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip below $2/bbl, spot discounts widest since Nov

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped below $2 a barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, while cash differentials plunged to their widest discounts so far this year as coronavirus continued to hammer the global aviation sector. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $1.72 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, a fresh low according to Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009. Cracks for the aviation fuel in Singapore, which were at $2.12 a barrel on Wednesday, have slumped nearly 80% so far this week. The already-battered jet fuel refining margins in Asia are expected to remain under pressure in coming months as global airlines are forced to suspend flights and more passengers cancel travel plans due to the widening spread of the virus. "For jet fuel, the situation keeps developing... the worst has not yet arrived," said a middle distillates trader, adding that he expects the market would take at least 2-3 months more to find some support. Traders are concerned jet fuel would be the last to recover even when the economy starts picking up as the virus gets contained eventually, but travel demand would likely not return soon. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 63 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the widest since Nov. 19. They were at a discount of 38 cents per barrel on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 16 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, as against a 1-cent discount a day earlier. Cracks for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content rose to $8.82 per barrel over Dubai crude on Thursday, up from $8.23 per barrel on Wednesday. OIL MAJORS LOOK TO STORE JET FUEL AT SEA - Major oil companies including BP and Shell are preparing to take the rare step of storing jet fuel at sea as the coronavirus outbreak disrupts airline activity globally, while refiners are shifting to diesel because of the poor margins associated with jet fuel production. - Storing jet fuel at sea, however, is something of a last resort. The product is sensitive to contamination and degrades more quickly than other refined fuels and especially crude oil, so after a few months, it no longer can be used for aviation, according to analysts. AIRLINE INDUSTRY TURMOIL DEEPENS - Airline industry turmoil deepened on Thursday as Qantas Airways Ltd told most of its 30,000 employees to take leave. In India, government sources told Reuters that the government was planning a rescue package of up to $1.6 billion to aid carriers battered by coronavirus. - The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization called on governments to ensure cargo operations were not disrupted to maintain the availability of critical medicine and equipment such as ventilators, masks, and other health and hygiene items that will help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. SINGAPORE INVENTORIES - Singapore onshore middle distillate stocks rose 7.5% to a more than five-month high of 12.3 million barrels in the week ended March 18, Enterprise Singapore data showed. - Weekly middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.14 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with 11.11 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - Overall, onshore middle distillate inventories were 13.4% higher year-on-year. EIA INVENTORIES - Crude inventories rose by 2 million barrels in the week ended March 13 to 453.7 million barrels, the highest since July 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said. Analysts in a Reuters poll forecast a 3.3 million-barrel rise. - Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 2.9 million barrels in the week to 125.12 million barrels, versus expectations for a 2 million-barrel drop, the EIA data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Six gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - After a frantic week that sent crude oil freight rates to record highs amid a bookings bonanza to ship Saudi oil to the world, rates are now easing as charterers balk at the nosebleed charges and await Saudi volume plans for April, shipping sources said. - Oil prices rose nearly 10% on Thursday after a three-day selloff drove them to their lowest levels in almost two decades as demand plummeted due to the coronavirus and supplies surged in a fight for market share between Russia and Saudi Arabia. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 34.87 -1.76 -4.80 36.63 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.04 -0.09 4.62 -1.95 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 35.11 -1.76 -4.77 36.87 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.80 -0.09 5.26 -1.71 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 35.80 -1.76 -4.69 37.56 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.11 -0.09 8.82 -1.02 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 36.75 -1.82 -4.72 38.57 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.16 -0.15 1500.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 29.02 -2.92 -9.14 31.94 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.63 -0.25 65.79 -0.38 JET-SIN-DIF (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)