Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks slip, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, April 26 (Reuters) - Asia's refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Monday despite weaker feedstock crude prices as raging COVID-19 infections in several markets continue to rattle aviation demand in the region. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $5.62 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.69 per barrel on Friday. The soaring virus cases in India would directly impact domestic aviation demand, and with many countries having already put up restrictions for flights from India, Asian refining margins will be hurt in the near term, trade sources said. Meanwhile, a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks across Southeast Asia also dampens hopes for any short-term recovery in regional jet fuel demand, according to Refinitiv Oil Research assessments. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 7 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a 6-cent discount at the end of last week. HONG KONG-SINGAPORE TO START LONG-DELAYED TRAVEL BUBBLE NEXT MONTH - A long-delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said on Monday, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners. - The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in coronavirus cases in Hong Kong. - The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices fell $1 on Monday on fears that surging COVID-19 cases in India will dent fuel demand in the world's third-biggest oil importer, while an expected supply increase from OPEC+ also added to pressure. - China's southern province of Guangdong convened a meeting of government agencies and national oil firms to help fight illicit trading and sales of pollutive sub-quality fuel, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 67.39 -0.33 -0.49 67.72 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.88 -0.01 0.53 -1.87 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 67.55 -0.33 -0.49 67.88 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.72 -0.01 0.58 -1.71 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 67.8 -0.33 -0.48 68.13 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.47 -0.01 0.68 -1.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 68.93 -0.28 -0.40 69.21 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.34 0.04 -10.53 -0.38 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 67.73 -0.41 -0.60 68.14 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.07 -0.01 16.67 -0.06 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)