Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks strengthen further, cash discounts widen

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel hit their highest in more than nine months on Thursday, supported by a slow but steady recovery in aviation demand. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 28 cents to $5.16 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade on Thursday, the strongest since March 13. Cracks for the aviation fuel have surged about 98% in the last month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. "The U.S. is providing an important outlet for Asian (jet fuel) barrels, and we expect this to continue through year-end despite the slight easing of the U.S. jet demand recovery on rising COVID-19 cases," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a note. "As supplies rise and the temporary support from the uptick in heating demand eases, Asian jet markets will need a significant pickup in aviation demand outside of China in order to strengthen further." Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 14 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 12 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 3% to 15.5 million barrels in the week to Dec. 16, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.8 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 42.6% higher from a year ago. - U.S. distillate stockpiles rose by 167,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 11, versus expectations for an 886,000-barrel rise, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. TENDERS - Vietnam's Saigon Petro is seeking 10,000 cubic metres (around 63,000 barrels) of 500 ppm gasoil for delivery into Cat Lai terminal over Jan. 18-22 on a CFR basis. The tender closes on Dec. 21. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel deals, no gasoil trades OTHER NEWS - Oil climbed to a nine-month high on Thursday after government data showed a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week, while progress towards a U.S. fiscal stimulus deal and strong Asian demand also buoyed prices. - Natixis expects oil-rich Gulf states to accelerate privatisations, including by extracting revenue from oil assets, with Saudi Arabia and possibly Oman as likely candidates for similar deals next year, the French bank's regional head said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 56.04 1.03 1.87 55.01 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.36 0.01 -0.73 -1.37 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 56.34 1.03 1.86 55.31 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.06 0.01 -0.93 -1.07 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 56.42 0.98 1.77 55.44 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.98 -0.04 4.26 -0.94 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 57.34 1.01 1.79 56.33 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.06 -0.01 20.00 -0.05 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 55.98 1.05 1.91 54.93 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.14 -0.02 16.67 -0.12 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta, Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)