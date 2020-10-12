Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks under pressure as aviation demand weakens

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cracks fell on Monday to hit a three-session low of about $4.18 a barrel, with the contract remaining under pressure as air travel is persistently hammered by the pandemic. - India's diesel consumption in the meantime rose 13.2% to 5.49 million tonnes last month from 4.85 million tonnes in August, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed. - However, on an annual basis, India's demand for diesel declined about 6%. - Refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) had previously said that weak diesel demand prevented it from ramping up runs as the product accounts for 40-45% of its refined products yield. * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (Ltd) offered 65,000 tonnes of 10ppm gasoil for Nov. 6-8 loading and another 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov. 15-17 loading from New Mangalore through two separate tenders closing on Oct. 15. - Taiwan's CPC has also offered 10ppm gasoil but at 300,000 barrels for Nov. 11-20 loading from Kaohsiung through a tender due to be awarded on Oct. 15. * CASH DEALS: No cash deals on jet fuel and gasoil. * EUROPE: European diesel markets have recovered this month from historic lows, as regional refineries shut for maintenance and Russian exports drop, helping to offset persistently weak demand. - Traders expect refinery maintenance in Europe to reach an autumn peak this month of around 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), falling to around 1.1 - 1.2 million bpd in November. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 43.42 -1.32 -2.95 44.74 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.71 0.00 0.00 -1.71 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 43.88 -1.27 -2.81 45.15 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.25 0.05 -3.85 -1.30 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 44.03 -1.33 -2.93 45.36 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.10 -0.01 0.92 -1.09 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 44.63 -1.31 -2.85 45.94 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.50 0.02 -3.85 -0.52 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 42.39 -0.78 -1.81 43.17 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.50 0.07 -12.28 -0.57 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 10ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)