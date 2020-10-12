Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks under pressure as aviation demand weakens

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Asia's jet fuel cracks fell on Monday to hit a three-session
low of about $4.18 a barrel, with the contract remaining under pressure as air travel is
persistently hammered by the pandemic.
    - India's diesel consumption in the meantime rose 13.2% to 5.49 million tonnes last month
from 4.85 million tonnes in August, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of
the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas showed.
    - However, on an annual basis, India's demand for diesel declined about 6%.
    - Refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) had previously said that weak diesel demand
prevented it from ramping up runs as the product accounts for 40-45% of its refined products
yield.
    
    * TENDERS: India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (Ltd) offered 65,000 tonnes of
10ppm gasoil for Nov. 6-8 loading and another 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for Nov. 15-17 loading
from New Mangalore through two separate tenders closing on Oct. 15. 
    - Taiwan's CPC has also offered 10ppm gasoil but at 300,000 barrels for Nov. 11-20 loading
from Kaohsiung through a tender due to be awarded on Oct. 15. 
    
    * CASH DEALS: No cash deals on jet fuel and gasoil. 
    
    * EUROPE: European diesel markets have recovered this month from historic lows, as regional
refineries shut for maintenance and Russian exports drop, helping to offset persistently weak
demand.
    - Traders expect refinery maintenance in Europe to reach an autumn peak this month of around
1.7 million barrels per day (bpd), falling to around 1.1 - 1.2 million bpd in November.
    
 (Reporting by Seng Li Peng, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
