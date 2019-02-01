Asia Distillates-Jet fuel margins climb to highest in over two weeks

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Friday to their highest in over two weeks, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel firmed to their smallest discounts in three weeks. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $14.76 a barrel over Dubai crude in a fourth consecutive session of gains, hitting their strongest levels since Jan. 15. They were at $14.24 a barrel on Thursday. Jet cracks, which also determine the profitability of kerosene, are currently about 7 percent lower than at this time in 2018 as a warmer-than-normal winter has kept a lid on heating demand for kerosene this year. Following two weeks of declines, jet margins have risen about 10 percent this week in their biggest weekly gain since July last year. Cash differentials for jet fuel narrowed to a discount of $1.36 a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with Thursday's discount of $1.42 a barrel. The draw in Singapore middle distillate stocks this week has boosted sentiment further in the market, which is expecting supplies to tighten over the next few weeks, trade sources said. Singapore onshore middle-distillate stocks declined about 5 percent to 11.8 million barrels in the week to Wednesday, Enterprise Singapore data showed on Thursday. A likely surge in air passenger travel during the Chinese New Year holidays is expected to boost aviation fuel demand, while some regional refineries scheduled for spring maintenance over the next couple of months would curb availability of barrels, market watchers said. Chinese New Year, known as Lunar New Year in many parts of Asia, is on Feb. 5-6 this year. Meanwhile, refining cracks for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content climbed to $14.67 a barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, from $13.89 a barrel on Thursday. Cash discounts for 10ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 35 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a discount of 42 cents per barrel a day earlier. ARA STOCKS - Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 6.4 percent to about 2.4 million tonnes in the week to Jan. 31, data from PJK International showed. - Gasoil stocks increased on rising imports despite cold weather triggering strong demand from inland markets, the Dutch consultancy said. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA rose 5.1 percent to 659,000 tonnes in the week to Thursday, PJK data showed. - Compared with year-ago levels, jet fuel stocks were up about 5 percent, while gasoil inventories were about 21 percent down. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades. - BP sold 250,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil to Vitol for Feb. 16-20 loading at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to the balance of February Singapore quotes. - Total bought 150,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from Winson Oil for Feb. 19-23 loading at a discount of 15 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Total bought another 158,000 barrels of 10ppm gasoil from BP for Feb. 16-20 loading at a discount of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - China's state energy giants are set to raise spending on domestic drilling this year to the highest levels since 2016, focusing on adding natural gas reserves in a concerted drive to boost local supplies. Responding to President Xi Jinping's call last August to boost domestic energy security, China's trio of oil majors - PetroChina, Sinopec Corp and CNOOC Ltd - are adding thousands of wells at oil basins in the remote deserts of the northwest region of Xinjiang, shale rocks in southwest Sichuan province and deepwater fields of the South China Sea. - Asian spot prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) fell to a nine-month low this week as the region remains oversupplied amid a warmer-than-usual winter. - Oil prices fell as the resolution of trade talks between the United States and China remained in doubt, and data from China stoked further concerns over an economic slowdown that could dent fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 71.56 -1.06 -1.46 72.62 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.05 0.00 0.00 -3.05 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 72.11 -1.11 -1.52 73.22 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.50 -0.05 2.04 -2.45 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 72.55 -1.07 -1.45 73.62 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.06 -0.01 0.49 -2.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 74.27 -0.98 -1.30 75.25 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.35 0.07 -16.67 -0.42 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.57 -0.98 -1.31 74.55 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -1.36 0.06 -4.23 -1.42 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by David Evans)