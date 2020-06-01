Asia Distillates-Jet fuel posts lowest cash discounts in over two months

SINGAPORE, June 1 (Reuters) - Asia's cash discounts for jet fuel narrowed on Monday to their lowest level in over two months, helped by firmer buying interest in the physical market. Traders were, however, concerned that resumption of some domestic flights in the region may not be sufficient to strengthen the aviation fuel market unless international long-haul routes were reopened. Global jet fuel demand is expected to stay weaker in June compared with last year as airlines continue to keep a part of their fleets grounded due to coronavirus-led travel restrictions, traders and industry analysts said. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF narrowed to 52 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, a level not seen since March 18. They were at a discount of 77 cents per barrel on Friday. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at 88 cents a barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet cracks averaged at a discount of $1.08 a barrel below Dubai crude in May. Meanwhile, refining margins for 10ppm gasoil rose to $5.12 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, compared with $3.32 a barrel on Friday. Cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at 36 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, as against a 41-cent discount on Friday. INDIAN STATE RETAILERS' MAY SALES - Gasoline sales in May by Indian state fuel retailers fell 36% from a year earlier, while diesel sales dropped 31%, provisional data obtained from two industry sources on Monday showed, demonstrating a recovery in fuel demand. - In April, gasoline sales declined 61% from a year earlier and diesel sales dropped 57% from a year earlier. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deal OTHER NEWS - Oil prices were steady on Monday helped by reports that OPEC and Russia were closer to a deal on extending oil cuts but held back by renewed tension between the United States and China. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 39.04 3.38 9.48 35.66 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.33 -0.03 0.91 -3.30 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 39.94 3.38 9.25 36.56 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.43 -0.03 1.25 -2.40 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 40.77 3.66 9.86 37.11 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.60 0.25 -13.51 -1.85 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 42.01 3.47 9.00 38.54 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.36 0.05 -12.20 -0.41 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 37.56 3.59 10.57 33.97 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.52 0.25 -32.47 -0.77 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)