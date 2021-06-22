Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins, cash differentials weaken

SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel dropped on Tuesday as global airlines continued to trim scheduled capacity amid persistent travel restrictions in several countries. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped to $5.82 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $5.89 per barrel a day earlier. Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines this month currently stands at 301 million seats, which is 8% higher from May, but carriers have removed 2.8 million seats this week from June capacity, according to aviation data firm OAG. Air carriers have also taken out 12.5 million seats for July and a smaller amount from August and September, the firm said in a statement. Scheduled flight capacity in China inched up by a meagre 0.2% in the week to Monday, while seat capacity in India fell 1.9% from last week, OAG data showed. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 34 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the July-August time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore remained in a contango structure to trade at minus 27 cents per barrel. INDIA FUEL EXPORTS - India's diesel exports surged 58.6% to 2.95 million tonnes in May from 1.86 million tonnes in April, according to government data released on Monday. The May exports were 5.7% higher year on year, the data showed. - The country exported about 420,000 tonnes of jet fuel in May, compared with 270,000 tonnes in April and 300,000 tonnes in May 2020, data showed. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China has issued 35.24 million tonnes of crude oil import quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allowances for 2021, a 35% drop from the same slot last year, according to a document seen by Reuters and two sources with knowledge of the matter. - Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday, after Brent rose above $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019 and as OPEC+ begins discussions on raising oil production, but a strong demand outlook underpinned prices. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 77.5 0.65 0.85 76.85 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 -0.01 0.44 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.6 0.64 0.83 76.96 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 -0.02 0.92 -2.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.81 0.64 0.83 77.17 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 -0.02 1.02 -1.97 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.76 0.68 0.86 79.08 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.04 0.03 -42.86 -0.07 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 77.03 0.76 1.00 76.27 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.34 -0.02 6.25 -0.32 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Edmund Blair)