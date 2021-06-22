Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Energy

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins, cash differentials weaken

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SINGAPORE, June 22 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for
jet fuel dropped on Tuesday as global airlines continued to trim
scheduled capacity amid persistent travel restrictions in
several countries.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel
slipped to $5.82 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian
trading hours, down from $5.89 per barrel a day earlier.
    Scheduled seat capacity for global airlines this month
currently stands at 301 million seats, which is 8% higher from
May, but carriers have removed 2.8 million seats this week from
June capacity, according to aviation data firm OAG. 
    Air carriers have also taken out 12.5 million seats for July
and a smaller amount from August and September, the firm said in
a statement.
    Scheduled flight capacity in China inched up by a meagre
0.2% in the week to Monday, while seat capacity in India fell
1.9% from last week, OAG data showed.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 34
cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, while the
July-August time spread for the aviation fuel in Singapore
 remained in a contango structure to trade at minus
27 cents per barrel.
    
    INDIA FUEL EXPORTS
    - India's diesel exports surged 58.6% to 2.95 million tonnes
in May from 1.86 million tonnes in April, according to
government data released on Monday. The May exports were 5.7%
higher year on year, the data showed.
    - The country exported about 420,000 tonnes of jet fuel in
May, compared with 270,000 tonnes in April and 300,000 tonnes in
May 2020, data showed.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
   
    OTHER NEWS
    - China has issued 35.24 million tonnes of crude oil import
quotas to non-state refiners in a second batch of allowances for
2021, a 35% drop from the same slot last year, according to a
document seen by Reuters and two sources with knowledge of the
matter.
    - Crude oil prices retreated on Tuesday, after Brent rose
above $75 a barrel for the first time since April 2019 and as
OPEC+ begins discussions on raising oil production, but a strong
demand outlook underpinned prices.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                77.5     0.65       0.85       76.85  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.3    -0.01       0.44       -2.29  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               77.6     0.64       0.83       76.96  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.2    -0.02       0.92       -2.18  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              77.81     0.64       0.83       77.17  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.99    -0.02       1.02       -1.97  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             79.76     0.68       0.86       79.08  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.04     0.03     -42.86       -0.07  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   77.03     0.76       1.00       76.27  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.34    -0.02       6.25       -0.32  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Edmund Blair)
