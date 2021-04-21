Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins climb as crude prices drop

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins advanced on Wednesday,
though traders were concerned a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in major markets would dampen
recovery for the aviation sector.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel climbed 30 cents to $4.69 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours as raw material crude prices fell amid worries that
surging virus cases in India will crimp fuel demand.
    With fresh waves of coronavirus in key Asian markets, including Japan, South Korea and
Thailand, the border restrictions would continue to be mostly in place, forcing the majority of
international flights to remain grounded, market watchers said.
    The jet fuel cracks have gained about 44% over the last one month as pockets of aviation
demand emerged, but they are still more than 60% lower than their levels for this time of the
year in pre-pandemic 2019.
    "Increased travel restriction has derailed Eid holiday plans threatening the nascent jet
fuel recovery, while new waves crashing onshore in Japan will likely lead to more state
emergency requests," said Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at Axi.
    Air cargo demand, however, is expected to support the jet fuel market in the near term,
trade sources said. 
    
    TRADERS STOW GASOIL, JET FUEL ON SUPERTANKERS
    - Major oil trading companies are stowing diesel and jet fuel on newly built supertankers in
Asia and Africa in anticipation of COVID-19 vaccinations driving prices higher in the months
ahead despite the activity being less lucrative now than last year.
    - Trafigura, Glencore and Vitol are holding about 1.5 million tonnes of the industrial and
aviation fuel on at least seven Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) off Singapore, Malaysia, Sri
Lanka and Africa, according to shipping sources and data from analytics firms Vortexa, Kpler and
Refinitiv.
    
    INVENTORIES
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 4.7% to 3.2 million
barrels in the week ended April 19, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - The weekly stocks in Fujairah have averaged about 4 million barrels so far this year,
compared with 4.2 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed.
    - U.S. distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 655,000
barrels in the week to April 16, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum
Institute (API) figures.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - Two gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                       
 CASH ($/T)            ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%               67.77    -1.86      -2.67       69.63  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                     -1.89    -0.03       1.61       -1.86  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%              67.93    -1.86      -2.67       69.79  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                    -1.73    -0.03       1.76        -1.7  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%              68.18    -1.86      -2.66       70.04  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                    -1.48    -0.03       2.07       -1.45  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%             69.24    -1.92      -2.70       71.16  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                   -0.43     -0.1      30.30       -0.33  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                   67.82    -1.65      -2.38       69.47  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                   -0.11     0.01      -8.33       -0.12  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                       
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
