Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins climb to 3-week high

SINGAPORE, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Asian jet fuel refining margins rose to their strongest in three weeks on Thursday, but traders were concerned any upside to the aviation fuel market would be limited as long as long-haul international flights remain grounded due to COVID-19 restrictions. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose by 55 cents to $1.57 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level not seen since Oct. 8. The cracks for the aviation fuel, which have gained about 27% in the last week, have found some support from a marginal improvement in regional aviation demand in recent weeks, with China's domestic aviation fuel consumption rebounding to near pre-COVID-19 levels. The air travel bubbles or, 'green lanes' might help necessary business travels, but leisure travel will not be able to come back this year, a Singapore-based trader said. "It's not clear how much better will 2021 be than 2020 (for the aviation fuel market). Even if a vaccine is developed and announced, it will take a while before everyone receives it," she added. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN were at a discount of 59 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, compared with a discount of 63 cents per barrel a day earlier. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 6.9% to 15.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 28, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged about 13.5 million barrels so far in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 41.4% higher year-on-year. - U.S. distillate stockpiles fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week to 156.2 million barrels in the week to Oct. 23, versus expectations for a 2.1 million-barrel drop, the U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - China's Unipec, the trading arm of state-owned Sinopec, has loaded a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with diesel and is set to ship it to the West next month, two industry sources said on Thursday. - Indian refiners have turned their focus to raising production of petrochemicals to cater for rising demand and help hedge against lower refined fuel margins, the country's oil secretary and company officials said on Wednesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 40.69 -0.59 -1.43 41.28 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.51 -0.03 2.03 -1.48 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 40.99 -0.59 -1.42 41.58 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.21 -0.03 2.54 -1.18 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 41.19 -0.59 -1.41 41.78 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.01 -0.03 3.06 -0.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.67 -0.51 -1.21 42.18 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.53 0.05 -8.62 -0.58 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 39.78 -0.37 -0.92 40.15 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.59 0.04 -6.35 -0.63 JET-SIN-DIF (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)