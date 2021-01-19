Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Financials

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins dip, cash discount narrows

By Reuters Staff

    SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched lower on Tuesday,
partly due to firmer feedstock crude prices, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel narrowed
as the front-month spread slimmed its contango structure.
    Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped 26 cents to $4.37 per barrel
over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours.
    With coronavirus vaccination drives under way in several countries, while airlines play a
pivotal role in their deployments, aviation demand is expected to find gradual strength in
coming quarters, market watchers said.
    But with China currently battling the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020, the
upcoming Lunar New Year holidays would not bring the usual peak travel demand this year, trade
sources said.
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 16 cents per barrel to
Singapore quotes, compared with an 18-cent discount a day earlier. 
    The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of
20 cents per barrel, compared with minus 27 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
    
    TRUMP LIFTING SOME COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS
    - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded entry bans imposed because of the
coronavirus on most non-U.S. citizens arriving from Brazil and much of Europe effective Jan. 26,
two officials briefed on the matter told Reuters.
    - The restrictions are set to end under a new proclamation from Trump the same day that new
COVID-19 test requirements take effect for all international visitors. The White House did not
immediately comment. Trump is due to leave office on Wednesday.
    
    CEYPETCO'S CRUDE AND PRODUCT IMPORT PLANS
    - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) plans to import 1.67 million tonnes of Murban
crude and other crude oil through an estimated 18 shipments this year, according to a
procurement plan prepared by the company's commercial division.
    - The company, which is an active refined products buyer in Asia, plans to import 1.6
million tonnes of 500 ppm gasoil in 2021, based on a demand forecast of 2.1 million tonnes. It
also plans to import about 81,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil this year.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades

    OTHER NEWS
    - China's gasoline exports fell for the first time last year since 2012, as fuel demand
shrank globally after governments imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the
coronavirus pandemic.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)              ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close   RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                 59.26     0.73       1.25        58.53  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                       -1.65     0.01      -0.60        -1.66  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                59.36     0.73       1.25        58.63  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                      -1.55     0.01      -0.64        -1.56  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                 59.6     0.73       1.24        58.87  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                      -1.31     0.01      -0.76        -1.32  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%               60.78     0.73       1.22        60.05  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                     -0.13     0.01      -7.14        -0.14  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                      58.9     0.57       0.98        58.33  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                     -0.16     0.02     -11.11        -0.18  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
