Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins dip, cash discount narrows

SINGAPORE, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched lower on Tuesday, partly due to firmer feedstock crude prices, while cash discounts for the aviation fuel narrowed as the front-month spread slimmed its contango structure. Refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel slipped 26 cents to $4.37 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours. With coronavirus vaccination drives under way in several countries, while airlines play a pivotal role in their deployments, aviation demand is expected to find gradual strength in coming quarters, market watchers said. But with China currently battling the worst outbreak of COVID-19 since March 2020, the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays would not bring the usual peak travel demand this year, trade sources said. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 16 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, compared with an 18-cent discount a day earlier. The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore traded at a discount of 20 cents per barrel, compared with minus 27 cents per barrel on Monday, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. TRUMP LIFTING SOME COVID-19 TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded entry bans imposed because of the coronavirus on most non-U.S. citizens arriving from Brazil and much of Europe effective Jan. 26, two officials briefed on the matter told Reuters. - The restrictions are set to end under a new proclamation from Trump the same day that new COVID-19 test requirements take effect for all international visitors. The White House did not immediately comment. Trump is due to leave office on Wednesday. CEYPETCO'S CRUDE AND PRODUCT IMPORT PLANS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) plans to import 1.67 million tonnes of Murban crude and other crude oil through an estimated 18 shipments this year, according to a procurement plan prepared by the company's commercial division. - The company, which is an active refined products buyer in Asia, plans to import 1.6 million tonnes of 500 ppm gasoil in 2021, based on a demand forecast of 2.1 million tonnes. It also plans to import about 81,000 tonnes of 10 ppm gasoil this year. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - China's gasoline exports fell for the first time last year since 2012, as fuel demand shrank globally after governments imposed travel restrictions to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 59.26 0.73 1.25 58.53 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.65 0.01 -0.60 -1.66 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 59.36 0.73 1.25 58.63 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.55 0.01 -0.64 -1.56 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 59.6 0.73 1.24 58.87 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.31 0.01 -0.76 -1.32 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 60.78 0.73 1.22 60.05 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.13 0.01 -7.14 -0.14 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 58.9 0.57 0.98 58.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.16 0.02 -11.11 -0.18 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)