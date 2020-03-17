Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins dive to over 11-year low amid coronavirus crisis

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel weakened further on Tuesday, sinking to a fresh low in more than 11 years, as the coronavirus continued to baffle the global aviation sector with airlines around the world being forced to ground more flights and offer refunds for travellers. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel slumped on Tuesday to $3.82 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, the lowest on record as per Refinitiv Eikon data that goes back as far as March 2009. They were at $4.71 per barrel a day earlier. The jet fuel margins have plunged this week after more countries globally imposed further travel restrictions as part of measures to slow down spread of the coronavirus. Airlines and airports are facing a huge shock as they battle a cash crunch resulting from the coronavirus. The virus, which originated in China, has so far caused more than 7,160 deaths across 163 countries and territories, according to a Reuters tally based on official statements. China now accounts for less than half of those deaths, while the World Health Organization said Europe has now become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. "The latest restrictions on air travel in and around Europe mean we now see European jet fuel demand declining by at least 70% (1 million barrels per day) year-on-year over March-April," Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy said on Tuesday. "As we are getting closer to travelling season, and with uncertainty mounting, we see an increasing likelihood that this year's summer in the Northern Hemisphere may see prolonged disappointments for jet fuel demand." If the coronavirus crisis lasts another two or three months, it could force carriers to collapse and spark more consolidation in the beleaguered airline industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) chief Alexandre de Juniac told Reuters on Friday. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at 28 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 35 cents per barrel on Monday. Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF were at a narrow premium of 2 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday, compared with a discount of 1 cent in the previous session. Refining margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $8.78 per barrel over Dubai crude on Tuesday, the lowest since Feb. 27. They were at $8.84 per barrel on Monday. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade in Singapore have shed nearly 30% over the last two months, Refinitiv data showed. GLOBAL AIRLINES CONTINUE TO SUSPEND ROUTES - Japan's ANA said it would cancel or reduce additional 2,630 international flights serving 58 routes from March 29-April 24, for total 4,854 flights. - Delta Air Lines said Los Angeles to Sydney flights have been suspended due to Australia government restriction - Delta said flights to Aruba, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Peru suspended after foreign government restrictions - Bahrain's state-owned carrier Gulf Air has announced it was temporarily suspending nearly 75% of destinations it operates to as the coronavirus outbreak batters demand for global air travel. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil trade, one jet fuel deal - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Rates to store oil at one of the world's biggest trading hubs are surging, as traders globally scramble to secure space in tanks to cope with slumping demand from the coronavirus outbreak and a flood of supply from the Saudi-Russia price war. - Oil prices fell below $30 per barrel on Tuesday, extending losses after shedding a tenth of their value on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic hit demand while Saudi Arabia raised output to a record as it battles with Russia for market share. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 39.14 -0.12 -0.31 39.26 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.95 -0.01 0.52 -1.94 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 39.38 -0.12 -0.30 39.50 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.71 -0.01 0.59 -1.70 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 40.07 -0.12 -0.30 40.19 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.02 -0.01 0.99 -1.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 41.12 -0.07 -0.17 41.19 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.02 0.03 -300.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 35.75 -0.85 -2.32 36.60 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.28 0.07 -20.00 -0.35 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)