Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins drop as airlines struggle

SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on Wednesday, lingering close to multi-year lows, as airlines struggled for survival amid coronavirus-led flight cancellations all over the world. Global airlines have warned that many carriers may not survive a record cash squeeze in the second quarter, as revenues and traffic plunge because of the virus crisis. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $2.46 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.21 per barrel on Tuesday. The cracks had briskly turned negative for the first time in over a decade last week, while jet fuel prices in Singapore have plunged nearly 70% this year as airlines grounded flights due to travel restrictions imposed in many countries. Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39 billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport Association said in a statement. "In March, more governments have announced deeper containment measures – mostly in the form of stricter travel restrictions, and for some, complete lockdowns of borders – so as to curb the rising number of imported cases," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas analyst at Fitch Solutions. "This suggests that downside impact onto jet fuel is likely to be harsher in the earlier parts of second quarter, with risks coming from the degree to which these measures prove to be successful, or unsuccessful, in curbing the virus' spread." Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.84 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.96 per barrel a day earlier. Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 81 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, a level not seen since December 2018. They were at a discount of 76 cents a barrel on Tuesday. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped to $9.61 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's $11.51 per barrel. The gasoil cracks, however, have been bucking the downward spiral engulfing other refined oil products such as jet fuel and gasoline, thanks to industrial activity and stockpiling. FUJAIRAH STOCKS - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 23.9% to 2.3 million barrels in the week to March 30, data via S&P Global Platts showed. - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.1 million barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019, Reuters calculations showed. - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 13% higher than a year earlier. API INVENTORY DATA - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose sharply in the most recent week, while distillate stocks fell, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.5 million barrels, a contrast to other fuel activity. - Farm equipment continues to run in preparation for planting season, and trucks are still making deliveries, hence the higher demand for diesel. In addition, as refineries cut runs to reduce gasoline production, that will also decrease diesel output. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - At least 12 tankers, among them a newly built supertanker, have been booked in recent days to store refined products, according to shipping data and traders, as onshore storage space quickly dwindles and contango dissuades sales. - Global crude oil prices slid further on Wednesday, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 33.40 -2.46 -6.86 35.86 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.50 -0.05 2.04 -2.45 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 33.64 -2.46 -6.81 36.10 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.26 -0.05 2.26 -2.21 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 33.99 -2.73 -7.43 36.72 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.91 -0.32 20.13 -1.59 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 35.09 -2.46 -6.55 37.55 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.81 -0.05 6.58 -0.76 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 24.47 -3.06 -11.12 27.53 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -2.84 0.12 -4.05 -2.96 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2