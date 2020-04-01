Energy
Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins drop as airlines struggle

    SINGAPORE, April 1 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel slipped on
Wednesday, lingering close to multi-year lows, as airlines struggled for survival amid
coronavirus-led flight cancellations all over the world.
    Global airlines have warned that many carriers may not survive a record cash squeeze
in the second quarter, as revenues and traffic plunge because of the virus crisis.

    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel were at $2.46 per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $3.21 per barrel on
Tuesday.
    The cracks had briskly turned negative for the first time in over a decade last
week, while jet fuel prices in Singapore have plunged nearly 70% this year as airlines
grounded flights due to travel restrictions imposed in many countries.
    Fresh quarterly estimates suggest airlines face a $61 billion cash burn and a $39
billion net loss during the current quarter, the head of the International Air Transport
Association said in a statement. 
    "In March, more governments have announced deeper containment measures – mostly in
the form of stricter travel restrictions, and for some, complete lockdowns of borders –
so as to curb the rising number of imported cases," said Peter Lee, senior oil & gas
analyst at Fitch Solutions.
    "This suggests that downside impact onto jet fuel is likely to be harsher in the
earlier parts of second quarter, with risks coming from the degree to which these
measures prove to be successful, or unsuccessful, in curbing the virus' spread."
    Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of $2.84 per barrel
to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, compared with a discount of $2.96 per barrel a day
earlier.
    Meanwhile, cash discounts for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF widened to 81 cents per
barrel to Singapore quotes on Wednesday, a level not seen since December 2018. They were
at a discount of 76 cents a barrel on Tuesday.
    Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content dropped
to $9.61 per barrel over Dubai crude on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's $11.51 per
barrel.
    The gasoil cracks, however, have been bucking the downward spiral engulfing other
refined oil products such as jet fuel and gasoline, thanks to industrial activity and
stockpiling.
    
    FUJAIRAH STOCKS
    - Middle-distillate inventories in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone rose 23.9% to 2.3
million barrels in the week to March 30, data via S&P Global Platts showed.
    - Stocks of middle distillates in the Fujairah oil hub have averaged 3.1 million
barrels so far in 2020, compared with a weekly average of 2.4 million barrels in 2019,
Reuters calculations showed.
    - The weekly Fujairah middle distillate stocks were about 13% higher than a year
earlier.
    
    API INVENTORY DATA
    - U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories rose sharply in the most recent week,
while distillate stocks fell, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said on
Tuesday.
    - Distillate fuel inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 4.5
million barrels, a contrast to other fuel activity. 
    - Farm equipment continues to run in preparation for planting season, and trucks are
still making deliveries, hence the higher demand for diesel. In addition, as refineries
cut runs to reduce gasoline production, that will also decrease diesel output.

    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - At least 12 tankers, among them a newly built supertanker, have been booked in
recent days to store refined products, according to shipping data and traders, as
onshore storage space quickly dwindles and contango dissuades sales.
    - Global crude oil prices slid further on Wednesday, following their biggest-ever
quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a
widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears.

    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                        
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                33.40    -2.46      -6.86       35.86  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -2.50    -0.05       2.04       -2.45  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               33.64    -2.46      -6.81       36.10  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -2.26    -0.05       2.26       -2.21  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               33.99    -2.73      -7.43       36.72  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -1.91    -0.32      20.13       -1.59  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              35.09    -2.46      -6.55       37.55  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -0.81    -0.05       6.58       -0.76  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    24.47    -3.06     -11.12       27.53  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -2.84     0.12      -4.05       -2.96  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                        
 For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double                     
 click the RICs below.                                                   
 Brent M1                                                                               
 Gasoil M1                                                                              
 Gasoil M1/M2                                                                           
 Gasoil M2                                                                              
 Regrade M1                                                                             
 Regrade M2                                                                             
 Jet M1                                                                                 
 Jet M1/M2                                                                              
 Jet M2                                                                                 
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M1                                                               
 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai                                                                    
 Cracks M2                                                               
 Jet Cracks M1                                                                          
 Jet Cracks M2                                                                          
 East-West M1                                                                           
 East-West M2                                                                           
 LGO M1                                                                                 
 LGO M1/M2                                                                              
 LGO M2                                                                                 
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                                                                     
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                                                                     
 
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
