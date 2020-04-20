Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins drop, cash discounts widen

Energy
    SINGAPORE, April 20 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel tumbled on Monday,
despite weaker raw material crude prices, which could do little to relieve the pressure on the
aviation fuel market created by the coronavirus pandemic.
    Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel fell to 54 cents per
barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, compared with $1.36 a barrel on
Friday.
    The jet cracks, which have slumped 94% in the last couple of months, had hit a record low of
minus $3.35 per barrel earlier this month, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
    Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures dropping more than 10% to levels unseen
since 1999 amid concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon be brimful with demand
evaporating due to the coronavirus.
    Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at $3.60 per barrel to Singapore quotes on
Monday, compared with a discount of $3.50 per barrel on Friday.
    The front-month time spread for jet fuel in Singapore remained in steep
contango on Monday, to trade at a discount of $3.20 per barrel, Refinitiv data showed. 
    Meanwhile, cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF narrowed their discounts to
$2.78 per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a discount of $2.84 a barrel on
Friday.
    The coronavirus-led lockdowns in the region have thrashed the market for transportation
fuels, while the demand destruction has augmented supplies despite run cuts at refineries, trade
sources said.
    Refining margins for gasoil with 10ppm sulphur content fell to $7.99 per
barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $8.66 per barrel on Friday.
    
    NO BOOKINGS FOR INDIAN AIRLINES
    - India's aviation regulator has told airlines not to take bookings as the government has
not yet decided when to recommence flights after a lockdown scheduled to end on May 3.

    - The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued the notification after some Indian
airlines started taking bookings for May 4 onwards.
    - Indigo, the country's largest airline, and Vistara, owned by Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI
and Tata Group, had said earlier they would begin operations in a phased manner from May 4.
    
    SINGAPORE CASH DEALS
    - No jet fuel trade, two gasoil deals
    - For more information, click
    
    OTHER NEWS
    - Some oil refiners are picking up more crude cargoes at the last minute from locations
nearby as uncertainty caused by the coronavirus outbreak discourages their usual approach of
making advanced orders, market sources said.
    With little clarity on how long national lockdowns to prevent the spread of the virus will
last and whether prices have further to fall, refiners are wary of longer-term deals.

    - Traders are storing an estimated record 160 million barrels of oil on ships - double the
level from two weeks ago as they seek to tackle a glut of stocks created by a slide in global
demand from the coronavirus, shipping sources say.
    
    ASSESSMENTS
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                         
 CASH ($/T)             ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev Close  RIC
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                29.51    -0.67      -2.22       30.18  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                      -5.98    -0.03       0.50       -5.95  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%               29.58    -0.67      -2.21       30.25  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                     -5.91    -0.03       0.51       -5.88  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%               30.28    -0.49      -1.59       30.77  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                     -5.21     0.16      -2.98       -5.37  GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%              32.71    -0.59      -1.77       33.30  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                    -2.78     0.06      -2.11       -2.84  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                    24.33    -0.81      -3.22       25.14  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                    -3.60    -0.10       2.86       -3.50  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                         
 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
