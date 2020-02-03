Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins drop further

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel weakened further on Monday after posting their biggest monthly decline in more than a decade in January. A virus epidemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has hit aviation demand amid extensive travel restrictions, while global airlines suspended flights to China. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel dropped to $8.64 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Monday, a level not seen since April 2016, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The cracks were at $9.61 per barrel on Friday. The cracks dropped 34% in January, their steepest monthly decline, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, which goes back to as far as April 2009. The death toll from coronavirus has risen to 361 and has spread to more than two dozen other countries, while the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern. Demand for jet fuel is expected to fall within a range of 170,000-300,000 barrels per day due to travel curbs, trade sources and industry analysts said. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF slipped to 16 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes on Monday, compared with a premium of 31 cents per barrel on Friday. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil in Singapore GO10-SIN-DIF rose 20 cents to 48 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Monday, backed by firmer deals in the Singapore trade window. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content fell to $11.04 per barrel over Dubai crude on Monday, down from $11.48 per barrel on Friday. CHINA'S SINOPEC CUTS THROUGHPUT - China's Sinopec Corp, Asia's largest refiner, is cutting throughput this month by around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) as the rapidly spreading coronavirus hits fuel demand, four people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. - The cut is equivalent to roughly 12% of the state refiner's average daily throughput last year. - Sinopec asked refineries last Friday to cut production and gave plants different reduction targets based on local fuel demand and logistics, the sources told Reuters. They declined to be named as they are not authorized to speak to media. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Six gasoil trades, one jet fuel deal. - For more information, click OTHER NEWS - Brent crude prices fell on Monday to their lowest in more than a year, dragged down by worries about lower demand in China, the world's largest oil importer, following a coronavirus outbreak. - Independent refineries in China's eastern Shandong province that collectively import about a fifth of the country's crude have slashed output by 30% to 50% in just over a week as the coronavirus outbreak hit fuel demand and distribution, executives and analysts said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 64.33 -1.97 -2.97 66.30 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1.88 0.02 -1.05 -1.90 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 65.04 -1.97 -2.94 67.01 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.17 0.02 -1.68 -1.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 66.16 -1.99 -2.92 68.15 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.06 -0.01 20.00 -0.05 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 66.70 -1.78 -2.60 68.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.48 0.20 71.43 0.28 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 63.51 -3.19 -4.78 66.70 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.16 -0.15 -48.39 0.31 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Anil D'Silva)