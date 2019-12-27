Asia Distillates-Jet fuel refining margins post biggest weekly drop in five

SINGAPORE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel inched lower on Friday, posting their biggest weekly decline in five weeks, as the market grappled with ample supplies amid sloppy demand. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel fell 20 cents to $14.22 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Friday. The jet fuel cracks dropped 6% this week in their biggest weekly decline since the week ended Nov. 22, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. The jet refining margins also determine the profitability of closely-related kerosene. But a mild winter so far this year in Japan, which uses kerosene for heating up properties to fend off chilly weather, has resulted in weaker seasonal demand for the fuel, trade sources said. Winter in the Northern hemisphere usually brings peak heating demand for kerosene, but temperatures in Tokyo are expected to stay mostly above normal for the next couple of weeks, weather forecast models on Refinitiv Eikon showed. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF rose to a premium of 27 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, thanks to three firmer deals in the physical trade window on Friday. They were at a premium of 6 cents on Thursday. Meanwhile, cash premiums for 10 ppm gasoil GO10-SIN-DIF rose to 91 cents per barrel over Singapore quotes, up from 75 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining profit margins for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content climbed 25 cents to $15.67 per barrel over Dubai crude on Friday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Three jet fuel trades, no gasoil deals. - Unipec sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel to Singapore trader Hin Leong for Jan. 11-15 loading at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Chevron sold 100,000 barrels of jet fuel to Hin Leong for Jan. 16-20 loading at a premium of 25 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - Shell sold another 100,000 barrels of jet fuel to Hin Leong for Jan. 11-15 loading at a premium of 30 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes. - For more information, please click OTHER NEWS - Oil prices rose on Friday, hitting three-month highs after data showed record online spending by U.S. consumers, stoking faith in the world's no. 1 economy even before the hoped-for end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing. - Japan will send a warship and patrol planes to protect Japanese ships in the Middle East as the situation in the region, from which it sources nearly 90% of its crude oil imports, remains volatile, Japan's top government spokesman said. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 79.99 0.89 1.13 79.10 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.11 0.05 -2.31 -2.16 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 80.60 0.89 1.12 79.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -1.50 0.05 -3.23 -1.55 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 81.88 0.89 1.10 80.99 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.22 0.05 -18.52 -0.27 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 83.01 1.00 1.22 82.01 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.91 0.16 21.33 0.75 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 80.95 0.61 0.76 80.34 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.27 0.21 350.00 0.06 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Uttaresh.V)